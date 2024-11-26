Kitchen gear, hygiene audits, and slick photos: Swiggy pitches new initiatives to help restaurants earn more

Swiggy has rolled out three initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and growth for its restaurant partners.

The measures include kitchen equipment procurement support, hygiene audits, and professional photoshoot services, which align with the platform's commitment to supporting its partner ecosystem, according to a statement.

The kitchen equipment procurement initiative facilitates access to high-quality kitchen tools, particularly for small and mid-sized restaurants. Through the Swiggy Owner app, partners can connect with vetted suppliers, enabling optimized operations and cost-effective procurement.

Building on its existing “Swiggy Seal” programme, the Hygiene Audit service collaborates with FSSAI-accredited agencies to assess and elevate food hygiene standards. Restaurants receive comprehensive feedback and actionable insights on sanitation, operations, and staff training. Swiggy has partnered with four firms to offer these audits at discounted rates, supplemented by educational resources and dedicated support.

The photoshoot service allows restaurants to showcase high-quality images of their menu offerings. Swiggy facilitates access to professional photographers at pass-through rates, enabling partners to leverage visuals that can significantly enhance online engagement and sales. During its pilot phase, the service attracted strong interest, underlining its potential to drive revenue growth.

"Swiggy is committed to supporting its restaurant partners by providing them with vital resources and expertise and we have been rolling out relevant initiatives from time to time. These newly launched initiatives will address some key challenges faced by restaurants in their daily operations - be it improving sales through high quality images, optimizing operations with better kitchen setups, or driving high food hygiene standards," Deepak Maloo, Head of Customer Experience and Restaurant Experience at Swiggy Food said.

Earlier this year, the Sriharsha Majety-led company launched marketing solutions to drive customer engagement for restaurant partners.

This initiative, available to partners across India, is designed to help restaurants enhance their online brand visibility through social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. The services offered include influencer marketing, targeted social media advertising on Facebook and Instagram, and WhatsApp marketing.

Its peer Zomato had introduced a restaurant services hub to help upcoming quick service restaurants. The service is open to all restaurants pan-India irrespective of their arrangement with Zomato.