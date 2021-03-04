Actor Alia Bhatt launches production house Eternal Sunshine

Earlier this week, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to announce that she has now taken to production and launched her own production company Eternal Sunshine Productions.





The Bollywood actor wrote:

"Let us tell you tales. Happy tales. Warm and fuzzy tales. Real tales. Timeless tales."

The production house announced it's first project Darlings in association with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.





The production is set to star Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew.

Earlier last month, the actor was in news for the launch of her next project Gangubai Kathiawadi's trailer. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is set to release on July 30.





Alia took the entrepreneurial route last year. The Bollywood actor launched her sustainable kids' wear brand Ed-a-Mamma in October 2020. In an exclusive interview with YourStory, she had said:

"I wanted to start my own label. When you become semi-successful, you start looking back to see if you can start something of your own. I was interested in clothes and fashion, and when I looked deeper, I realised there was no dearth of clothes or fashion labels for people in the age group of 25 to 45 years. The competition, in fact, is high.”

Alia is also an investor in Stylecracker and Nykaa.





Other Bollywood actors have also donned the producer hat before.





Deepika Padukone founded Ka Productions in 2018. Her production house produced Chhapaak, in which the actor starred as an acid attack survivor. Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma founded Clean Slate Filmz has produced movies including NH10, Phillauri, Pari, Paatal Lok and Bulbbul.





Similarly, Priyanka Chopra Jonas founded Purple Pebble Pictures (PPP) in 2016. The production house has produced the critically acclaimed film, Ventilator, which went on to win three National Film Awards. More recently, the company released The Sky Is Pink.