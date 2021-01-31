Best of Weekender: Discovering India's first Himalayan whiskey brand, The White Tiger review

As India celebrated it's 72nd Republic Day this week, we brought to you some lesser-known facts that every Indian should know on the significance of the occasion. Did you know that the Indian Constitution consisted of 444 Articles, divided into 22 parts and 12 schedules? This and much more in our article on 12 lesser-known facts about Republic Day.

Source: Shutterstock

Earlier on Monday, India also celebrated the National Tourism Day, to promote the tourism industry in the country, The occasion recognises the contribution of the sector in the growth and sustainability of the local communities in and around the tourist places. Check out some of the lesser-known facts about the Indian tourism industry.





Under entrepreneurship, we discovered India's first Himalayan whiskey brand -- Black Bow Himalayan Whiskey. The distiller is situated in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, and the malts are matured at 5,906 feet above the sea-level.

As the name suggests, two-thirds of the whiskey's raw materials are produced locally from the Himalayas. In fact, over 60 percent of its employees on the company's bottling line are women.

Black Bow Himalayan Whiskey

"Almost 60 percent of whiskey is water, and there is no better place in the country that matches the water quality and environment conditions that the Himalayas have to offer," Founder Shivam Ginglani said.

In a conversation with YS Weekender, Shivam also revealed that the company plans to launch its other whiskey brand, Woodsmen, soon.





Artificial Intelligence has been instrumental in shaping the way we view and consume beauty. Chaitanya Nallan, Founder and CEO of Skinkraft Laboratories explains how emerging technologies like AI and Augmented Reality (AR) are now being used by companies in the beauty and skincare industry to offer customers a hyper-personalised approach to better skin health.

While we are still talking about tech and important news, American actor and producer Robert Downey Jr announced the launch of his venture fund Footprint Coalition Ventures at the World Economic Forum's Digital Davos event, last week.





Footprint Coalition Ventures will be investing in early and late-stage companies, alongside institutional partners. It will also be supporting early scientific and technological research efforts to advance frontiers. It also already invested in YNSECT, Cloud Paper, and RWDC.





Last week, fashion company Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) announced its strategic partnership with designer brand Sabyasachi Couture. Reportedly, ABFRL will be acquiring 51 percent stake in Sabyasachi brand, for a Rs 398 crore in an all-cash deal.

Founder and CEO Sabyasachi Mukherjee said, "Over the course of the last couple of years, as my brand evolved and matured, I began searching for the right partner in order to ensure continuity and long-term sustainable growth. I am honoured and excited to have found that partner in Kumar Mangalam Birla and ABFRL."

The partnership is aligned with ABFRL's strategy to capture a large share of the ethnic wear market.

In our weekly dose of entertainment, YourStory Reviews picked Adarsh Gaurav, Rajkumar Rao, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas starrer Netflix film The White Tiger. The Ramin Bahrani's film is a story of India's deep-rooted caste system.

Much like the novel it is adapted from — Aravind Adiga's The White Tiger — the film uses a lot of animal imagery. Adarsh Gaura has outdone the two other National Film Award winners in the lead role, in his acting.

Last but not least, functional nutritionist Deepa Kannan in her weekly column writes about five ways to beat sugar cravings.