From Black Widow to Dune: here are all the Hollywood movies to watch out for in 2021

Hollywood’s calendar for 2021 is loaded. From some that were postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic (think Black Widow and Fast & Furious 9) to the much-awaited sequels (Mission Impossible 7 and The Suicide Squad 2), this year promises to be a cinema-lovers delight.





YS Weekender has curated some of these most awaited films you shouldn’t skip.

No Time To Die

‘My name is Bond, James Bond.’





Spy film series James Bond’s 25th (yes, you heard us right!) instalment No Time To Die features Daniel Craig in the role of the infamous fictional British spy M16 agent. The film’s screenplay has been co-written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Fukunnaga.





The film is scheduled for release on April 2.

Black Widow

Marvel Studios’ superspy Black Widow finally gets her stand-alone movie. MCU’s big release this year is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War. The movie revolves around Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow (played by Scarlett Johansson) on the run, forced to come face to face with her past.





The film is set to be released on May 7.

Fast & Furious 9

The action-packed franchise is back with another sequel. Set after 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, Fast & Furious 9 stars Vin Diesel, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodrigues, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron.





The film is scheduled for release on May 28.

Cruella

Who doesn’t remember Disney villain Cruella de Vil from One Hundred and One Dalmatians? Walt Disney Studios is bringing her back on screens with Emma Stone playing the iconic character from Dodie Smith’s novel.

Trivia: Glenn Close, who played the character in the 1996’s movie, is the executive producer of this much-awaited sequel.

The film is set to release on May 28.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

A sequel to 2018’s Venom, the movie brings back Tom Hardy as journalist Eddie Brock, who hosts Venom, an alien symbiote with supernatural abilities.





The movie is scheduled to be released on June 25.

Top Gun: Maverick

Another action-packed film with Tom Cruise in the lead role as a pilot. A sequel to 1986’s Top Gun, the film also stars Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer. Originally scheduled for release in 2019, the film was postponed to work out the flight scenes.





The film is set to release on July 2.

The Suicide Squad 2

DC Comics The Suicide Squad 2 is a sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad. The film has a cast ensemble of Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, and Peter Capaldi. Put on your seat belts for an action-packed journey!





The film is set to be released on August 6.

Dune

Sci-fi film Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve, is the first of a two-part adaptation of Frank Herbet’s novel by the same name. The cast includes Hollywood heartthrob Timothee Chalamet in the lead role of Paul Atreides, the scion of House Atreides, along with Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, and Javier Bardem.





The film is set to be released on October 1.

Mission: Impossible 7

When it comes to American action-spy films, you cannot possibly miss out on the Mission Impossible series. Us millennials grew up watching Tom Cruise fighting enemies and preventing global disasters. After almost a year of staying away from the theatres, we cannot wait to watch Cruise play Ethan Hunt on the big screen.





The film is set to be released on November 19.

Sherlock Holmes 3

It has been long since we last saw Rober Downey Jr play the iconic Sherlock Holmes. After 2011’s Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, the actor is back with a different director Dexter Fletcher. The movie also stars Jude Law and Jared Harris.





The film is set to release on December 22.





