From Black Widow to Dune: here are all the Hollywood movies to watch out for in 2021

By Debolina Biswas|7th Jan 2021
From James Bond movies to superhero films, YS Weekender lists Hollywood releases of 2021 that you should not miss.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Hollywood’s calendar for 2021 is loaded. From some that were postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic (think Black Widow and Fast & Furious 9) to the much-awaited sequels (Mission Impossible 7 and The Suicide Squad 2), this year promises to be a cinema-lovers delight. 


YS Weekender has curated some of these most awaited films you shouldn’t skip. 

No Time To Die 

My name is Bond, James Bond.’ 


Spy film series James Bond’s 25th (yes, you heard us right!) instalment No Time To Die features Daniel Craig in the role of the infamous fictional British spy M16 agent. The film’s screenplay has been co-written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Fukunnaga


The film is scheduled for release on April 2. 

ALSO READ

Here are all the Bollywood movies to watch out for in 2021

Black Widow 

Marvel Studios’ superspy Black Widow finally gets her stand-alone movie. MCU’s big release this year is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War. The movie revolves around Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow (played by Scarlett Johansson) on the run, forced to come face to face with her past. 


The film is set to be released on May 7

Fast & Furious 9 

The action-packed franchise is back with another sequel. Set after 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, Fast & Furious 9 stars Vin Diesel, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodrigues, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. 


The film is scheduled for release on May 28

ALSO READ

Best of 2020: Top Indian movies released on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more

Cruella 

Who doesn’t remember Disney villain Cruella de Vil from One Hundred and One Dalmatians? Walt Disney Studios is bringing her back on screens with Emma Stone playing the iconic character from Dodie Smith’s novel. 

Trivia: Glenn Close, who played the character in the 1996’s movie, is the executive producer of this much-awaited sequel. 

The film is set to release on May 28

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 

A sequel to 2018’s Venom, the movie brings back Tom Hardy as journalist Eddie Brock, who hosts Venom, an alien symbiote with supernatural abilities.


The movie is scheduled to be released on June 25. 

Top Gun: Maverick 

Another action-packed film with Tom Cruise in the lead role as a pilot. A sequel to 1986’s Top Gun, the film also stars Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer. Originally scheduled for release in 2019, the film was postponed to work out the flight scenes. 


The film is set to release on July 2

The Suicide Squad 2

DC Comics The Suicide Squad 2 is a sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad. The film has a cast ensemble of Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, and Peter Capaldi. Put on your seat belts for an action-packed journey! 


The film is set to be released on August 6

ALSO READ

Barack Obama lists favourite movies and shows of 2020; includes Queen's Gambit

Dune 

Sci-fi film Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve, is the first of a two-part adaptation of Frank Herbet’s novel by the same name. The cast includes Hollywood heartthrob Timothee Chalamet in the lead role of Paul Atreides, the scion of House Atreides, along with Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, and Javier Bardem. 


The film is set to be released on October 1

Mission: Impossible 7 

When it comes to American action-spy films, you cannot possibly miss out on the Mission Impossible series. Us millennials grew up watching Tom Cruise fighting enemies and preventing global disasters. After almost a year of staying away from the theatres, we cannot wait to  watch Cruise play Ethan Hunt on the big screen. 


The film is set to be released on November 19

ALSO READ

Waiting to watch Tenet in the theatres? Here are some other Christopher Nolan movies to binge until then

Sherlock Holmes 3 

It has been long since we last saw Rober Downey Jr play the iconic Sherlock Holmes. After 2011’s Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, the actor is back with a different director Dexter Fletcher. The movie also stars Jude Law and Jared Harris. 


The film is set to release on December 22


Let us know if we missed your favourite!

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Drive into the New Year with Raghav Joshi: Israel, fitness, and calendaring top Rebel Foods CEO’s list for 2021

Debolina Biswas

Drive into the New Year with Nithin Kamath: Health, family, and climate change top Zerodha founder’s 2021 priority list

Debolina Biswas

Reel or real? Here’s why Amazon Prime’s new series ‘Utopia’ is timely and thrilling

Asha Chowdary

Drive into the New Year with Harshil Mathur: Resilience, Tenet, and tennis top Razorpay founder’s to-do list for 2021

Debolina Biswas
Daily Capsule
Fintech trends that will shape the industry in 2021; The startup putting horticulture farming on autopilot
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Netflix original AK vs AK, starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap, is a dark comedy done right

Debolina Biswas

Veteran Indian designer Satya Paul passes away at 79

Debolina Biswas

Remembering Irrfan Khan on his birth anniversary: lessons on entrepreneurship

Debolina Biswas

Here are all the Bollywood movies to watch out for in 2021

Debolina Biswas

From big and fat to small and intimate: OYO's Weddingz reveals 2020 wedding trends

Debolina Biswas

Deepika Padukone: beyond Bollywood's silver screen

Debolina Biswas

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

09

Jan

Wharton India Startup Challenge

VIrtual

View Details