Best of 2020: Top Indian movies released on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more

The year 2020 changed everything, even the way we consume entertainment. With theatres being completely shut and all kinds of outdoor entertainment becoming restricted, people turned to their screens.





Television, laptops, tablets, and even phone screens came to our rescue as a source of entertainment with OTT (Over the Top) platforms.





If the last decade was about PVRs and INOXs, 2020 was all about Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and Voot, among others. YS Weekender takes a look back to the top Indian movies that were released on OTT platforms this year.

Dil Bechara

Based on John Green’s The Fault in Our Stars, Dil Bechara marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra. Produced by Fox Star Studios, it is late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie. Dil Bechara was released on Disney+Hotstar in July, and the film was made accessible to all users without any subscription, in honour of Sushant.





While the film received mixed reviews, it was the most searched film of 2020, revealed Google India. Besides Sushant, the film stars Sanjana Sanghi, Saswata Chatterjee, and Swastika Mukherjee, among others.

ALSO READ Netflix and chill your way into a festive mood right before the Christmas holidays

Image Source: Amazon Prime Video

Soorarai Pottru

Tamilian drama Soorarai Pottru is partly inspired by events from the life of GR Gopinath, the founder of Simplify Deccan (formerly known as Air Deccan). Conceptualised, written and directed by Sudha Kongara, the film stars Suriya, Paresh Rawal, Aparna Balamurali, Urvashi Mohan Babu, and Karunas, among others.





The theatrical release of the film was postponed due to COVID-19 and the movie was digitally released through Amazon Prime Video in November. It has been dubbed in Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu as well.





Soorarai Pottru was the second-most searched in Google India’s top 10 most-searched movies and TV/web series list of 2020.

Image Source: Netflix

Ludo

Anurag Basu’s dark comedy Ludo revolves around two people scrutinising life and death, and ultimately deciding to play the game of ludo. The film starring Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkumar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi, and Pearle Maaney, among others, correlates the lives of all the characters in the game.





Ludo runs for 150 minutes and was released around Diwali on Netflix. The film received positive reviews from film critic Anupama Chopra.

Image Source: Netflix

Bulbbul

Think Hindi-language horror and all one can visualise is a no-moon night, power-cuts, black cats, and some hideous makeup. Directed by Anvita Dutt's Bulbbul removes all these stereotypes. Set in the 80s Bengal, Bulbbul is the story of a child-bride and her journey from innocence to strength.

It is a horror-story about woman power, probably the first of its kind in India.

The film was released in June on Netflix and runs for 94 minutes. It is produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma, and stars Tripti Dimri in the lead role. The film has a strong cast in supporting roles including Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam, and Parambrata.





Tripti received the Flyx Filmfare Award for Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female), while Rahul received the Best Actor in Supporting Role, Web Original Film (Male).

Image Source: Netflix

Raat Akeli Hai

Crime-thriller Raat Akeli Hai follows the story of a police officer investigating the death of a rich aristocrat. The film stars National Film Award-winning actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, International Emmy Awards nominee and Netflix’s favourite Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi, and Ila Arun, among others.





Directed by Honey Trehan, Raat Akeli Hai was released in July and distributed by Netflix. The film runs for 149 minutes and received positive reviews. Recently, it won the Flyx Filmfare Award for the Best Film (Web Original), and Best Actor (Web Original - male) for Nawazuddin’s performance.