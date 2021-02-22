Meet the winners of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021

The Indian film industry, the third-largest in the world, is known for its larger-than-life films and diverse filmdom. In order to commemorate 'the father of Indian cinema', Dadasaheb Phalke, the Government of India introduced the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards in 1969.





Last year, the film industry saw many losses, of both talent and revenue. But the show must go on, and the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 honoured the best in Indian cinema, television, music and the champion of 2020's entertainment medium, OTT. The Mumbai event was aired live on ZEE5, on February 20. Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was bestowed with the Critic's Best Actor Award.

The awards also paid tribute to renowned personalities in the world of cinema.

Here is the list of winners of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021:





Best Actor (Female) - Deepika Padukone, Chhapaak

Best Actor (Male) - Akshay Kumar, Laxmii

Critic's Best Actress - Kiara Advani, Guilty

Critic’s Best Actor - Sushant Singh Rajput

Best Film - Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Best International Feature Film - Parasite

Most Versatile Actor - Kay Kay Menon

Best Director - Anurag Basu, Ludo

Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Vikrant Massey, Chhapaak

Best Actress in Supporting Role - Radhika Madan, Angrezi Medium

Best Actor in Comic Role - Kunal Kemmu, Lootcase

Best Actor (Web Series) - Bobby Deol, Aashram

Best Actress (Web Series) - Sushmita Sen, Aarya

Best Web Series - Scam: 1992

Album of the Year - Titliyaan

Best Television Series - Kundali Bhagya

Photographer of the Year - Daboo Ratnani

Style Diva of the Year - Divya Khosla Kumar

Best Actress in Television Series - Surbhi Chandna

Best Actor in Television Series - Dheeraj Dhoopar

Performer of the Year - Nora Fatehi