Meet the winners of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021

By Debolina Biswas|22nd Feb 2021
The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 honoured the best in Indian cinema, television, music, and OTT. Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was honoured with the Critic's Best Actor Award.
The Indian film industry, the third-largest in the world, is known for its larger-than-life films and diverse filmdom. In order to commemorate 'the father of Indian cinema', Dadasaheb Phalke, the Government of India introduced the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards in 1969.


Last year, the film industry saw many losses, of both talent and revenue. But the show must go on, and the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 honoured the best in Indian cinema, television, music and the champion of 2020's entertainment medium, OTT. The Mumbai event was aired live on ZEE5, on February 20. Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was bestowed with the Critic's Best Actor Award.

The awards also paid tribute to renowned personalities in the world of cinema.

Here is the list of winners of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021:


  • Best Actor (Female) - Deepika Padukone, Chhapaak
  • Best Actor (Male) - Akshay Kumar, Laxmii
  • Critic's Best Actress - Kiara Advani, Guilty
  • Critic’s Best Actor - Sushant Singh Rajput
  • Best Film - Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
  • Best International Feature Film - Parasite
  • Most Versatile Actor - Kay Kay Menon
  • Best Director - Anurag Basu, Ludo
  • Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Vikrant Massey, Chhapaak
  • Best Actress in Supporting Role - Radhika Madan, Angrezi Medium
  • Best Actor in Comic Role - Kunal Kemmu, Lootcase
  • Best Actor (Web Series) - Bobby Deol, Aashram
  • Best Actress (Web Series) - Sushmita Sen, Aarya
  • Best Web Series - Scam: 1992
  • Album of the Year - Titliyaan
  • Best Television Series - Kundali Bhagya
  • Photographer of the Year - Daboo Ratnani
  • Style Diva of the Year - Divya Khosla Kumar
  • Best Actress in Television Series - Surbhi Chandna
  • Best Actor in Television Series - Dheeraj Dhoopar
  • Performer of the Year - Nora Fatehi
  • Outstanding Contribution to Film Industry - Dharmendra
  • Outstanding Contribution to Literature in Indian Cinema - Chetan Bhagat

Edited by Teja Lele Desai

