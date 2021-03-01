Golden Globe Awards 2021: Complete list of winners

Starting 1944, every year the Hollywood Foreign Press Association recognises excellence in film (American and international) and television (American), and bestows the Golden Globe Awards.





The 78th Golden Globe Awards took place on Monday, March 1 IST, delayed by two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was virtually hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Golden Globe Awards 2021 was historical in the sense that Chloe Zhao became the first woman of colour to win best director for her film Nomadland.

Subsequently, Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman won the best actor in a film - drama for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom six months after his death.





Here's a list of the Golden Globe Awards winners of 2021: