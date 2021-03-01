Golden Globe Awards 2021: Complete list of winners
By Debolina Biswas|1st Mar 2021
The 78th Golden Globe Awards, virtually hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, was held on March 1 IST, delayed by two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting 1944, every year the Hollywood Foreign Press Association recognises excellence in film (American and international) and television (American), and bestows the Golden Globe Awards.
The 78th Golden Globe Awards took place on Monday, March 1 IST, delayed by two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was virtually hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.
Golden Globe Awards 2021 was historical in the sense that Chloe Zhao became the first woman of colour to win best director for her film Nomadland.
Subsequently, Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman won the best actor in a film - drama for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom six months after his death.
Here's a list of the Golden Globe Awards winners of 2021:
- Best supporting actor in a film: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Best supporting actress in a film: Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
- Best supporting actor in a TV series, limited series or TV movie: John Boyega, Small Axe
- Best supporting actress in a TV series, limited series or TV movie: Gillian Anderson, The Crown
- Best actor in a TV series (musical or comedy): Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Best actress in a TV series (musical or comedy): Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
- Best actor in a limited series or TV movie: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
- Best actress in a limited series or TV movie: Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
- Best actor in a TV series (drama): Josh O'Connor, The Crown
- Best actress in a TV series (drama): Emma Corrin, The Crown
- Best actor in a film (drama): Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Best actress in a film (drama): Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday
- Best actor in a film (musical or comedy): Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Best actress in a film (musical or comedy): Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
- Best original song: Io Si Seen, The Life Ahead
- Best score (film): Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul
- Best screenplay: Aaron Sorkin, The Trail of the Chicago 7
- Best director (film): Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
- Best limited series or TV movie: The Queen's Gambit
- Best animated film: Soul
- Best film (foreign language): Minari
- Best TV series (musical or comedy): Schitt's Creek
- Best TV series (drama): The Crown
- Best film (musical or comedy): Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Best film (drama): Nomadland
