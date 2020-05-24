'Success is not final, failure is not fatal. It's the courage to continue that counts': Karun Mathew, Co-Founder, Magari

The Proust Questionnaire is a questionnaire about one’s personality. It has its origins in a parlour game popularised by Marcel Proust, the French essayist, who believed that, in answering these questions, an individual reveals his or her true nature.

By Asha Chowdary
24th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Karun Mathew, Co-Founder and Director, Magari, is a business post graduate with extensive experience in the fields of interior designs and furnishing. With a number of award-winning hospitality projects in his repertoire, he now seeks to address the growing demand for customised interior design and furniture.    

Karun is one of the three founders of Magari. The brand offers furniture, kitchens and wardrobes and was established in 2016.  He plays a key role in driving the domestic and international business for the company.

Here are his responses to our Proust questionnaire:                                              

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

Friends, family and vodka.


What is your greatest fear?

For Now – COVID-19.


What is the trait you most deplore in yourself?

My temper.


What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Dumbness.


Which living person do you most admire?

Bill Gates.


What is your greatest extravagance?

Being myself.


What is your current state of mind?

Confused.

Also Read

Beauty business: Here's how certified organic brand Juicy Chemistry aims to rejuvenate during the lockdown

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Patience.

On what occasion do you lie?

At the cost of something good happening.

What do you most dislike about your appearance?

My tummy.

Which living person do you most despise?

No one.

What is the quality you most like in a man?

A sense of humour

What is the quality you most like in a woman?

The ability to multitask.

Which words or phrases do you most overuse?

Absolutely and For Sure.

What is the greatest love of your life?

Music.

Which talent would you most like to have?

Being able to cook.

If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

My weight.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

Having 4 varied businesses and being able to work on them full time.

If you were to die and come back as a person or a thing, what would it be?

A professional tennis player.

Where would you most like to live?

Bali.

What is your most treasured possession?

My family.

What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery?

Running out of ideas to sustain the business.

What is your favourite occupation?

Playing Tennis.

What is your most marked characteristic?

Being fair in a conflicting situation.

What do you most value in your friends?

To know they have my back.

Who are your favourite writers?

John Grisham.

Who is your hero of fiction?

Spiderman.

Which historical figure do you most identify with?

Tipu Sultan

Who are your heroes in real life?

Dhirubhai Ambani and Amitabh Bachchan.

What is your favourite name?

Ananya.

What is it that you most dislike?

Dishonesty.

What is your greatest regret?

Not having spent enough time with my dad.


Also Read

A stay-at-home guide: Here’s how to manage your interiors to soothe mind and body

How would you like to die?

Suddenly, without being a burden to others.

What is your favourite journey?

Chasing the Northern Lights with my besties

What is your motto?

"Success is not final; failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts." (Winston Churchill).

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding and Startup Course. Learn from India's top investors and entrepreneurs. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Trends and opportunities in the Indian fitness market for 2020

Jayam Vora

Inspiring quotes by tech mogul Mark Zuckerberg on his 36th birthday

Urvi Jacob

I was an image consultant when people didn’t even know what it was: India’s Next Top Model mentor Neeraj Gaba

Sutrishna Ghosh

Diet and mental health: Here's how to manage your moods and feel good with the right foods

Deepa Kannan
Daily Capsule
Find out which skills will get you hired amidst COVID-19
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Life on the inside: Here's how entrepreneurs discovered hobbies during the lockdown

Asha Chowdary

KJo, Sonam, Jacqueline to join 24-hour fundraising broadcast

Press Trust of India

Diet and mental health: Here's how to manage your moods and feel good with the right foods

Deepa Kannan

Mouthwatering moments: 5 easy mango based recipes to try at home

Urvi Jacob

South Sensation: With 3.5 million subscribers and over 500 Million views, YouTuber Madan Gowri shines a light on social issues

Urvi Jacob

Special Mission: Actor Gul Panag celebrates the triumph of the human spirit in a new podcast of true stories on Spotify

Asha Chowdary

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India