'Success is not final, failure is not fatal. It's the courage to continue that counts': Karun Mathew, Co-Founder, Magari

Karun Mathew, Co-Founder and Director, Magari, is a business post graduate with extensive experience in the fields of interior designs and furnishing. With a number of award-winning hospitality projects in his repertoire, he now seeks to address the growing demand for customised interior design and furniture.

Karun is one of the three founders of Magari. The brand offers furniture, kitchens and wardrobes and was established in 2016. He plays a key role in driving the domestic and international business for the company.

Here are his responses to our Proust questionnaire:

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

Friends, family and vodka.





What is your greatest fear?

For Now – COVID-19.





What is the trait you most deplore in yourself?

My temper.





What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Dumbness.





Which living person do you most admire?

Bill Gates.





What is your greatest extravagance?

Being myself.





What is your current state of mind?

Confused.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Patience.

On what occasion do you lie?

At the cost of something good happening.

What do you most dislike about your appearance?

My tummy.

Which living person do you most despise?

No one.

What is the quality you most like in a man?

A sense of humour

What is the quality you most like in a woman?

The ability to multitask.

Which words or phrases do you most overuse?

Absolutely and For Sure.

What is the greatest love of your life?

Music.

Which talent would you most like to have?

Being able to cook.

If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

My weight.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

Having 4 varied businesses and being able to work on them full time.

If you were to die and come back as a person or a thing, what would it be?

A professional tennis player.

Where would you most like to live?

Bali.

What is your most treasured possession?

My family.

What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery?

Running out of ideas to sustain the business.

What is your favourite occupation?

Playing Tennis.

What is your most marked characteristic?

Being fair in a conflicting situation.

What do you most value in your friends?

To know they have my back.

Who are your favourite writers?

John Grisham.

Who is your hero of fiction?

Spiderman.

Which historical figure do you most identify with?

Tipu Sultan

Who are your heroes in real life?

Dhirubhai Ambani and Amitabh Bachchan.

What is your favourite name?

Ananya.

What is it that you most dislike?

Dishonesty.

What is your greatest regret?

Not having spent enough time with my dad.





How would you like to die?

Suddenly, without being a burden to others.

What is your favourite journey?

Chasing the Northern Lights with my besties

What is your motto?

"Success is not final; failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts." (Winston Churchill).