Want to train your body to crave fitness? Try these ways

As we head into the summer of 2021, many of us want to start exercising. Thereby, getting into the right mindset is key.





We all know those people, who are highly motivated and are willing to pass up happy hours because they have to hit the gym or wake up at 5 a.m. to run before a full day of work. We keep wondering where they get that kind of motivation.

Health is a serious part of a wholesome lifestyle and moving our bodies is something we all know we should be doing. We should look at exercises as a rewarding, pleasurable experience, rather than dreading it.

So, are you trying to turn fitness into a lifestyle and want to get to the point where your body craves exercise? Here are a few effective ways to help you go from a sedentary lifestyle to one where you crave fitness.

Schedule your exercise daily

While scheduling your exercise may be one of the hardest things to do, it is also one of the most important. We live a sedentary lifestyle, where everything else takes priority over exercise.





Workouts are mostly considered a free-time activity. However, we need to remember it will be difficult for the body to adapt if we exercise at random times on random days.





When you exercise on a specific schedule, your body gets used to a routine, helping your body to begin to expect, and later crave the workout.

Workout even when you don’t feel it

This is the hardest but most effective way to train your body to crave exercise.

Every time you exercise, when your body does not wish to, you are training your body to operate in its best interest and are likely to get into a routine to observe it.

If you workout even when you’re feeling tired or lazy, it will put you in a routine of exercising regardless of how you feel.

Find your bliss

Do exercises you enjoy. The more you enjoy it, the better.





So, we have all heard that we should do something we enjoy or step out of our comfort zones and try something new, and one of the basic ideas to get your body to crave fitness is to find something that you enjoy.





Indulge in a workout routine that you find enjoyable because dreading your workout will not take you far. You can also explore and try different exercises that will pull you out of your comfort zone and challenge you.

Indulge in pre and post workout rituals

Creating a pre-workout ritual will help your mind and body to get into the right space before a workout. It can include some healthy snacks, a little bit of stretching, and changing into your workout outfits. This can help prepare your body to exercise, even on days when you do not feel like exercising.

A post-workout ritual is a good way to reward yourself as having something to look forward to, after your workout. It will help your body crave your fitness routine.

There are lots of ways to reward yourself post-workout. Some of them are a nice bubble bath, meditation, and a recovery protein shake, among others. Whatever it is, remember to stay away from unhealthy food.

Set realistic goals

If you start your fitness journey without any goal in mind, you are sure to quit midway. Decide what you want to improve. Do you simply want more energy or want to be lean? Whatever it is, remember to keep it realistic. Believe in yourself and what you want to accomplish.





It is only a matter of time. When you convince yourself that whatever you want to accomplish will happen, it usually does.