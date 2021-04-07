MS Dhoni announces animated spy series 'Captain 7'

By Press Trust of India|7th Apr 2021
Captain 7 is a joint venture between MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni's production house Dhoni Entertainment and Black White Orange Brands Pvt Ltd.
Former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to produce an animated series, titled Captain 7. The first season of the spy series, which is currently in pre-production, will be based on cricketer MS Dhoni, the makers said in a statement. Billed as the country's first "animated spy universe", the show will launch with its first season in 2022.

The seven in the title refers to Dhoni's jersey number which he donned in many one-day international matches.
MS Dhoni

The project is a joint venture between Mahendra Singh Dhoni and wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni's production house Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Black White Orange Brands Pvt Ltd. (BWO).

"The concept and story is great. It will bring to life my other passions along with cricket," Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2020, said.

Sakshi Singh Dhoni promised that Captain 7 will be a show full of "adventure."


"When BWO came to us with the concept of an animation fiction show based on Mahi, we were on board," she added. The series will mark brand-consulting company BWO's first foray into content.


Bhavik Vora, Founder and CEO of BWO, said, the team is happy to enter a new territory with Captain 7, which will take forward the legacy of former India skipper.


"Sports is close to our hearts and we are huge Dhoni fans - the perfect formula to create 'Captain 7'. This partnership with Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd is truly a dream collaboration and we can not wait for audiences to see the show," Vora said.


The vision of the partnership is to create a premium animation show, followed by a new season in the franchise every year. The content will be distributed across multiple platforms worldwide.


Dhoni has recently been on news for becoming a shareholder in artisanal chocolates brand 7InkBrews, which was launched on Tuesday. Based out of Mumbai, the F&B startup is founded by Mohit Bhagchandani and co-founded by Adil Mistry and Kunal Patel. It's new range of chocolates and beverages (non-alcoholic and alcoholic) have been launched under the brand Copter7 -- inspired by the iconic Dhoni shot and his shirt number.

Edited by Megha Reddy

