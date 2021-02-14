Zerodha's Nithin Kamath shares fitness journey during lockdown on Twitter

Nithin Kamath, Founder of India's largest stock broking firm Zerodha, rolled out a few tips on staying fit on Twitter. The entrepreneur shared on the social media platform his struggle to stay fit during the lockdown, owing to his love for food and sweets.





The coronavirus pandemic led-lockdown announced in mid March gave several people the opportunity to push their boundaries when it comes to fitness. Many reported that they lost weight or became fit because the lockdown gave them ample time to concentrate on their health. .





Nithin shared that his fitness levels worsened as he put on seven kilograms and his body fat percentage grew to 27 percent.





The founder added that "homemade food, walking whenever possible, a high protein diet" and replacing sweets with other substitutes helped him get back in shape.

He further added that he would eat dinner by 7:30 pm and start workouts as early as 5:30 a.m. "A good diet has also significantly helped me be more productive at work," he posted.

I've always been fit but struggled to look fit due to my love for food & sweets. Got worse during the lockdown, added 7kgs & body fat of 27%. Changed things from Aug & now at 21%. The goal is 15% by this Aug. Sharing this like an 18yr old so have some pressure to get there😬 1/2 pic.twitter.com/A3gc3e12yx — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) February 13, 2021

Nithin shared that his goal was to reach 15 percent by August 2021. "Sharing this like an 18 year-old so have some pressure to get there," he said.

In an interview with YS Weekender, earlier this year, Nithin shared that his top priorities for the year 2021 include “health, family, and climate change”. He also shared that he wants to be “less distracted at work” in 2021 and focus on honing his multitasking skills.





Nithin Kamath's entrepreneurial journey, started in 2010, is as inspiring as his fitness journey. He and his team took the path less travelled – choosing to bootstrap his startup to unicorn status while disrupting the Indian broking space.