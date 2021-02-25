Lesser known facts about Sridevi, India's first female superstar

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in Madras, Sridevi was the first female superstar of the country. An actor and producer, Sridevi left her mark with her versatile performances not just in the Hindi film industry, but much beyond it. The National Award winner had worked in Telegu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada language films.

Photo: Sohini Mitter

Throughout her career, Sridevi had played the lead roles in both comedy and drama films, and was ranked as the highest-paid woman in the Indian film industry during the late 90s. The actor's career spanned over five decades and 300 films.





Her most notable work includes Julie, Himmatwala, Mr India, Chandni, Lamhe, and her most recent films — English Vinglish and Mom, among others.





The actor passed away on February 24, 2018, at the age of 54. She suffered a cardiac arrest while attending a wedding in the UAE.





On her third death anniversary, YS Weekender lists a few lesser-known facts about the country's first female superstar:





Sridevi began her career at the age of four. She starred as a child actor in the Tamil film Kandan Karunai, in 1967.

She made her debut in the Telugu film industry as a child artist in Maa Nanna Nirdoshi in 1970.

She won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist for her role in Poompatta in 1971.

Sridevi debuted in Bollywood with Rani Mera Naam in 1972.

Her breakthrough Bollywood film Himmatwala, in which she was starred opposite Jeetendra, was one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 1982.

Later, she went on to star opposite Jeetendra in 15 other films.

Sridevi has also starred opposite Dharmendra's son Sunny Deol.

