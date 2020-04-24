When people throw stones at you, turn them into milestones: Quotes by Sachin Tendulkar on his 47th Birthday

Sachin Tendulkar, cricketing legend, superstar and a remarkably humble human being, known to his fans popularly as the ‘Master Blaster', celebrates his 47th birthday today.





During his career, Sachin Tendulkar has had many milestones credited to his name and is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket.

He is the only player to have scored one hundred international centuries, and is the first batsman to score a double century in an One Day International(ODI), the holder of the record of the most runs in both Test cricket and ODIs and the only player to have completed more than 30,000 runs in international cricket.

He has been honored with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna for his contributions to Indian cricket as well as the Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan. Most recently he was inducted to the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame and was also a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha.





'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar (Image Credit: Daily Express)





YS Weekender brings you quotes from India’s much-loved cricketer and former captain as well as words of praise from colleagues, teammates and opponents.

Quotes by the legend





When people throw stones at you, you turn them into milestones.

Don’t stop chasing your dreams, because dreams do come true.





Critics haven't taught me my cricket and they don't know what my body and mind are up to.





Sachin always aspired to be a cricketer and his dreams came true one day. (Image Credit: Indian Express)





If you don’t execute on your plans, then you don’t reach anywhere.





I hate losing and cricket being my first love, once I enter the ground it's a different zone altogether and that hunger for winning is always there.

Every individual has his own style, his own way of presenting himself on and off the field.





Sachin is the record holder of the most runs in both test cricket and ODIs (Image Credit: Sachintendulkarblogspot.in)





If you remain humble, people will give you love and respect, even after you have finished with the game.

As a parent, I would be happier hearing people say, 'Sachin is a good human being' than 'Sachin is a great cricketer' any day.

Whatever level you reach, getting better never stops.









The key to handling pressure situations is to keep yourself steady, follow your instincts and think clearly.

Quotes by fellow teammates and friends about Sachin

“Even if my grandchildren don’t remember the fact that I scored 10,000 runs in One Day and Test cricket, they will surely remember the fact that I was a team mate of Sachin Tendulkar.” (Rahul Dravid, Indian Cricketer and former India captain)





If Sachin bats well, India sleeps well. (Harsha Bhogle, Cricket Commentator)

“The thing I value most about Sachin is his intensity. After being in the game for so long, he still has the same desire to do well for India in any international match. I tell you what, this man is a legend.” (Sourav Ganguly, Indian Cricketer and former India captain)

Sachin was recently inducted to the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame. (Image Credit: telegraph.co.uk)





“I’ll be going to bed having nightmares of Sachin just running down the wicket and belting me back over the head for six. He was unstoppable.” (Shane Warne, Australian legend and highest wicket taker)

“Tendulkar is to cricket what Michael Jordan is to basketball and Muhammad Ali is to boxing”

(Brian Lara, West Indian batting great and contemporary)

Sachin is a proud parent to Sara and Arjun, and loves his kids more than he loves cricket. (Image Credit: Kreedon)





There are two kinds of batsmen in the world. One Sachin Tendulkar. Two, all others. (Andy Flower, Zimbabwean Coach and Cricketer)

“I have delayed my shoots many times to watch Sachin bat.” (Amitabh Bachchan, Indian Actor)