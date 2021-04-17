I would like to come back as Joe Biden: Sudeep Singh, Founder of MPowered

Sudeep Singh, Founder and CEO of asset-management solutions startup MPowered, has been a serial entrepreneur for over a decade, carving a diverse and interesting professional path for himself. Best known for coining fresh concepts and developing them into full-blown thriving businesses, Sudeep started his career as a Senior Relationship Manager at Kotak Investment Banking.





Prior to launching Gurugram-based MPowered, a firm that helps property owners convert their real estate liabilities into chic profit-generating ventures for long-term use, Sudeep held the CEO’s office at BlackRock-backed GoWork

During his illustrious professional journey spanning close to two decades, Sudeep has also held key positions and spearheaded critical functions and projects at companies including Merrill Lynch, US.

Sudeep's interests include adding to his collection of gadgets that he has curated over the years, with something from each of the 40-plus countries he has visited, so far. Apart from the leisure aspect, he frequently travels to other countries to fuel his quest for advanced concepts and techniques that can act as a catalyst for growth for Indian startups.





Recently, YS Weekender caught up with Sudeep to ask him questions from the Proust Questionnaire. The Proust Questionnaire is about one’s personality. It finds its origins in a parlour game popularised by Marcel Proust — the French essayist — who believed that in answering these questions, an individual reveals his or her true nature.





Here are Sudeep's responses:

YS Weekender (YSW): What is your idea of perfect happiness?





Sudeep Singh (SS): Being able to spend quality time with my family and friends, and seeing my passion project come to life is my idea of perfect happiness





YSW: What is your greatest fear?





SS: I do experience fear every now and then but that is what reminds me that I am alive. My greatest fear in life though is losing ambition and hope





YSW: What is the trait you most deplore in yourself?





SS: I really deplore being a pessimist at times, and not having enough faith in myself when I need it the most





YSW: What is the trait you most deplore in others?





SS: I cannot stand dishonesty and pretentiousness in people, especially from those that I least expect it from.





YSW: Which living person do you most admire?





SS: I could list a number of people who come to mind when I read this question, but my parents always top the list. I admire my parents for their resilience and zest for life. There is no stopping them from fulfilling their ambitions and dreams even at their age. They have always supported me through my dreams while being my biggest cheerleaders and also rightful critics

YSW: What is your greatest extravagance?





SS: My greatest guilt-free extravagances are the cars and gadgets I own. Also when I travel, I love to stay in luxury hotels and visit fancy places





YSW: What is your current state of mind?





SS: My present state of mind is very calm. At the moment, I am inspired to work harder and achieve more, but at the same time I am in dire need of a long vacation with my family, to unwind from the rigorous past few months that I have spent working day and night





YSW: What do you consider the most overrated virtue?





SS: Self-righteousness, because very often it is actually ego disguised as the former.





YSW: On what occasion do you lie?

SS: Lying doesn’t come naturally to me and I abstain from it. I could easily qualify as the world’s worst liar. I also get rather uncomfortable and unnerved when I catch someone lying

YSW: What do you most dislike about your appearance?





SS: I am too vain to dislike anything about my own appearance.





YSW: Which living person do you most despise?





SS: Despise is too strong and negative a word. I don’t despise anyone but I am not fond of people who lack hygiene.





YSW: What is the quality you most like in a man?





SS: Integrity and influence are the two qualities I like the most in a man.





YSW: What is the quality you most like in a woman?





SS: Honesty and passion for life and work are the two qualities I admire in women





YSW: Which words or phrases do you most overuse?





SS: Ahead of the pack, Big Picture, Ballpark Numbers/Figures and Targets





YSW: What or who is the greatest love of your life?





SS: Aanandana, my little girl is the greatest love of my life





YSW: Which talent would you most like to have?





SS: I would like to have the ability to play the piano, which is also on my bucket list





YSW: If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?





SS: I am a workaholic and take my work way too seriously. I want to break this pattern by taking some time off every now and then, to travel and reboot.





YSW: What do you consider your greatest achievement?





SS: I don’t like to gloat over my achievements but I am grateful for the success I have achieved so far in bringing my ideas to life, and being able to make a mark in the industry that I am working in.





YSW: If you were to die and come back as a person or a thing, what would it be?





SS: I would like to come back as the president of the USA, Mr. Joe Biden a.k.a POTUS.





YSW: Where would you most like to live?





SS: Having travelled around the world, I know that I would enjoy living in almost any country which has great beaches to visit, as I would love to have a beautiful beach house of my own.





YSW: What is your most treasured possession?





SS: My most treasured possession is a pen that was gifted to me by my godmother.





YSW: What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery?





SS: Violence and crime against women, the elderly and animals.





YSW: What is your favourite occupation?





SS: My favourite occupation hands down is being an entrepreneur, making my vision come to life and building a brand from the ground up. This gives me a sense of control over my destiny. I also love being able to take new initiatives, explore fresh ideas, and empower my team members to do the same.





YSW: What is your most marked characteristic?





SS: Apart from my wit and modesty, I believe my most marked characteristic is my self-awareness and the ability to constantly unlearn and learn. Being a quick learner, I am also able to adapt to new things and technology swiftly and stay upbeat.





YSW: What do you most value in your friends?





SS: The objective and non-judgemental opinions they give me about my success and failures from time to time. Apart from this, they help me stay grounded.





YSW: Who are your favourite writers?





SS: My most favourite author is Peter Thiel, who has authored books like- ZERO TO ONE.





YSW: Who is your hero of fiction?





SS: I have always identified with The Joker from Batman.





YSW: Which historical figure do you most identify with?

SS: I identify with Abraham Lincoln and Ashoka the Great, because their ideology has played a pivotal role in shaping my personality and thought process.

YSW: Who are your heroes in real life?





SS: My parents and my teachers who have inspired me every day, are my real heroes. They have given me the courage and strength to overcome any obstacle in life and hold my ground.





YSW: What is your favourite name?





SS: My most favourite name is that of my daughter’s, Aanandana. Her name is both unique and poetic.





YSW: What is it that you most dislike?





SS: Deception and mediocrity are things that I most dislike. Disregard for people who are less privileged is also something that puts me off.





YSW: What is your greatest regret?





SS: My greatest regret is being buried in work and not having a chance to travel as much as I would like to.





YSW: How would you like to die?





SS: I would like to die in peace, free of any ailments, and with a smile on my face





YSW: What is your favourite journey?





SS: Not a long time ago, I took a car ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles. Listening to soft-rock and laughing with my family who tagged along, is a journey I would always remember





YSW: What is your motto?





SS: Live life king size!