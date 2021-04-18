Seven skincare products that you should stop using in the summer

With summer on the way, you might want to reconsider the skincare products you use on a daily basis, especially since some moisturisers and makeup products are too heavy for everyday use.

From facial oils to greasy sunscreens, I tapped some products that you can probably give a rest to once the heat, sun, and humidity kick in. As a quick overview, you should keep on lightweight sunscreen, avoid heavy foundations, and swap out your thick hydrating facial mask and so on.

Give a rest to your heavy moisturisers

Many cold-weather face moisturisers contain humectants, which help the skin retain moisture better. However, in hot weather, these ingredients can make your skin feel greasy and even clog your pores.





As an alternative, I recommend a gel or lightweight serum to give your skin a dewy and more hydrated appearance. During the summer, use an oil-free moisturiser with SPF. It's a way to save an extra layer of product on skin that tends to get oily in hot weather.

Put away the heavy or HD Coverage foundations

It's a slippery slope: you break out more in the summer, so you want to cover up with a good foundation and concealer. However, you probably do more harm than good in this scenario. Ingredients in thick foundation can clog pores and cause breakouts during the summer. So, for the summer, try using lightweight BB creams, tinted moisturisers, or powder foundation to absorb excess oil.

Replace your thick face masks

Although the face mask is essential in a skin care routine, it can cause blemishes to appear quickly if it lacks the right ingredients. So for the summer, replace masks that say "moisturising" or "deep hydration" with masks that say "clarifying" or "brightening" – these include ingredients like charcoal, lemon, and green tea.

Give facial scrubs a break

Exfoliating facial scrubs with a grainy texture may be beneficial in removing dead cell during winter, especially if dryness and flakiness are a problem. However, on the other hand, these products are worth resting once the weather warms up, especially because new cell turnover accelerates at this time of year. Natural exfoliators are thought to be the best option. This increased cell turnover, when combined with outdoor activities such as sports and swimming in chlorinated or saltwater, can make skin more sensitive to scrubs.

Avoid greasy sunscreen

Some sunscreens can be quite heavy. Zinc oxide and titanium dioxide are two common ingredients that cause a white cast on the skin. Fortunately, those ingredients are now being reformulated into more mattifying versions that are ideal for oily skin types.

If you've been using an SPF moisturiser every day, consider switching to an actual sunscreen during the summer to keep your skin protected from the sun's harmful UVA/UVB rays.

Stay away from creamy cleansers

While cream cleansers can be a great source of moisture for dry or sensitive skin, they aren't always the best option in the summer. High temperatures cause more sweat, dead skin, and oil to accumulate on the surface of our skin, resulting in a dull, sallow complexion.

To combat this, use cleansers containing glycolic acid, lactic acid, or salicylic acid. These ingredients can help exfoliate your skin gently and promote new collagen growth.

Give facial oils a rest

When the weather starts to warm up, it's probably a good idea to discontinue using all oils and retinols in your skin care routine. The higher the temperature and humidity, the more oil your face produces.





It is important that we take the best care of our skin throughout the year, and especially in the summer. Always use light weight sunscreens, light moisturisers and makeup , and stay hydrated. There’s more to a glowing complexion than slathering on a good SPF and drinking plenty of water. So, follow these tips and get your glow on!