Veteran Indian designer Satya Paul passes away at 79

Veteran Indian designer Satya Paul breathed his last on Wednesday in Coimbatore. He was 79-years old.





Earlier today, his son Puneet Nanda took to Facebook to break the news. He wrote that Satya Paul had suffered a cardiac arrest on December 2 and was recovering in the hospital.





"His only wish was to get all the things he was being monitored and poked with (at the hospital) - removed so he could fly away. We finally got clearance from doctors to take him back to Isha Yoga Center, his home since 2015. As per his wish, he gently passed on with blessings of the Master," Puneet wrote.

The designer had started his label by his own name in April, 1985. The brand was known for reimagining sarees using vivid colour palettes.

Satya Paul's product line also included handbags, clutches, scarves, and a men's range consisting of ties, belts, pocket squares, and wallets.





Designer Masaba Gupta pays tribute to Satya Paul | Source: Instagram

In his post, Puneet further added:

"Most people are not aware, more than as a designer or entrepreneur, he has been steadfastly a seeker. In the 70’s his inner journey started with going to listen to talks with J Krishnamurty, later he took sannyas from Osho. After Osho left in 1990, though he wasn’t seeking another Master, he discovered Sadhguru in 2007. He immediately started enjoying the path of yoga and eventually moved here in 2015. He has been a doorway for hundreds of people towards spirituality and all the Masters he was so blessed to have been with...He couldn’t have had a sweeter life or passage... at the feet of the Master...We are sad only a bit, mostly rejoicing him, his life and now his passing with such a blessing...Those who have been with him at any point in life would recall him as one who showered his love without hesitation or any barriers. I can attest to him having lived in totality and left fulfilled in every possible way. It is the greatest testament to him as he went joyously, without fear."





Indian yogi and author Sadhguru took to Twitter to celebrate the legacy left behind by Satya Paul and pay tribute to the maestro of Indian fashion industry.