Abu Dhabi Chamber signs three MoUs to boost private sector

By Pooja Rajkumari
February 13, 2023, Updated on : Mon Feb 13 2023 10:50:01 GMT+0000
Abu Dhabi Chamber signs three MoUs to boost private sector
The MoUs signed with the Federal Tax Authority, the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi, and eBay are expected to support the private sector in the region.
The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Federal Tax Authority, the Statistics Centre-Abu Dhabi, and eBay to support the private sector in the region.

With these MoUs, the Chamber aims to meet the needs of the private sector, provide knowledge and guidance to private companies, and familiarise them with the tax and legislative system, as per an official press note.

The MoU with the Federal Tax Authority will enhance cooperation and coordination with joint programmes, initiatives, and workshops to establish working committees and overcome the challenges faced by the region's private sector. It also plans to raise awareness about the tax regulations introduced in the UAE and enable companies to comply with them.

The MoU with the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi would enhance cooperation in data, develop statistical capabilities, and exchange experiences and knowledge.

The MoU with eBay is aimed at supporting the ecommerce sector. Members of the Chamber will receive a free subscription to the eBay store for three months. They will also have access to training courses designed to teach businesses about launching digital stores and expanding into an existing store on the eBay platform.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber recently announced its new three-year strategy for 2023-2025 focusing on serving the Abu Dhabi Economy and becoming the “Voice of the Private Sector.”


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

