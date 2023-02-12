Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Christie's set to host Art+Tech Summit in Dubai

By Nikita Bameta
February 12, 2023, Updated on : Sun Feb 12 2023 11:07:34 GMT+0000
Christie's set to host Art+Tech Summit in Dubai
Christie's Middle East will host its inaugural Art+Tech Summit in Dubai, UAE on March 2, 2023. It marks the sixth iteration of the conference to be hosted by Christie's.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

British auction house Christie's is set to host its inaugural Art+Tech Summit in Dubai, UAE on March 2, 2023. The event will take place during Art Dubai 2023.

Previous editions of Christie's have been held at New York, Hong Kong, and London. The Dubai edition marks the sixth iteration of the conference to be hosted by Christie's, read a statement.

1068 people loved this story

Dubai International Financial Centre launches metaverse platform

This year, the summit will explore artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, digital asset ownership, and financial innovation. It will bring together regional as well as global collectors, creators, and experts from various domains across art and technology.

They will participate in panel discussions and conversations surrounding Web3, AO, robotics, and more.

Confirmed speakers for the event include Sarah Bint Yousif Al Amirii, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, and Chairwoman of UAE Space Agency; Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and Co-founder of Careem; and Amir ‘Mondoir’ Soleymani, UAE-based collector, gallerist, and owner of Adelia Art Gallery, among others.

1130 people loved this story

KPMG﻿ to establish Centre of Excellence for metaverse, digital twins

Further details on speakers and the programme will be announced soon.

In the past, the attendees and participants of the event have included Microsoft, Galaxy Digital, Artsy, Deloitte, and the Serpentine Galleries, among others.

In July 2023, Christie’s Americas will be hosting a two-day Art+Tech Summit in New York, US.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

CRED’s FY22 loss more than doubles as co continues chasing growth

How this cleantech startup is revolutionising green hydrogen production with cutting-edge technology

Blinkit looking to expand dark store count by 40% over 12 months

IIT Madras’ Combustion Research Centre is quickly becoming India’s premier deeptech startup hub

Daily Capsule
Perfect getaways for V-Day
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Blinkit looking to expand dark store count by 40% over 12 months

Creativity, collaboration, culture – India Art Fair wraps up with a diverse showcase of talent

Perfect getaways for V-Day

Pricing, funding, and PMF: Cracking the code of startup success