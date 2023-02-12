Christie's set to host Art+Tech Summit in Dubai

British auction house Christie's is set to host its inaugural Art+Tech Summit in Dubai, UAE on March 2, 2023. The event will take place during Art Dubai 2023.

Previous editions of Christie's have been held at New York, Hong Kong, and London. The Dubai edition marks the sixth iteration of the conference to be hosted by Christie's, read a statement.

This year, the summit will explore artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, digital asset ownership, and financial innovation. It will bring together regional as well as global collectors, creators, and experts from various domains across art and technology.

They will participate in panel discussions and conversations surrounding Web3, AO, robotics, and more.

Confirmed speakers for the event include Sarah Bint Yousif Al Amirii, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, and Chairwoman of UAE Space Agency; Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and Co-founder of Careem; and Amir ‘Mondoir’ Soleymani, UAE-based collector, gallerist, and owner of Adelia Art Gallery, among others.

Further details on speakers and the programme will be announced soon.

In the past, the attendees and participants of the event have included Microsoft, Galaxy Digital, Artsy, Deloitte, and the Serpentine Galleries, among others.

In July 2023, Christie’s Americas will be hosting a two-day Art+Tech Summit in New York, US.





