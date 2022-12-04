Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Abu Dhabi invites Indian enterprises to establish hubs

By Press Trust of India
December 04, 2022, Updated on : Sun Dec 04 2022 08:15:09 GMT+0000
Abu Dhabi invites Indian enterprises to establish hubs
As an extension of emerging relations between India and the UAE, Abu Dhabi Investment Office will facilitate all investment avenues for Indian companies.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Abu Dhabi is seeking more investments from India. The priority sectors identified by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital city include agritech (agricultural technology), tourism, healthcare, pharma and financial services, where Indian firms can invest.


Abdulla Abdul Aziz Alshamsi, Acting Director General of the ﻿Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO)﻿, which is tasked with pulling the investments, told Press Trust of India (PTI) that his office will facilitate all investment avenues for Indian companies. He addressed this step as a natural extension of the emerging relations between India and the UAE.


Further, he asked Indian enterprises to utilise Abu Dhabi as a platform to grow their global footprints, adding that their presence will also benefit the local economy.


Highlighting agritech an exciting sector given for the Middle East, he added that their work can help solve global food security challenges.


Further, citing the recently signed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) agreement with India for economic collaboration, he said that it will help in the trade of goods and services and facilitate knowledge sharing.


According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the India-UAE trade is valued at around $73 billion making UAE, India's third largest trading partner after US and China, for the year 2021-22.


The UAE’s investment in India is estimated to be around $20-21 billion. Out of this, $15.18 billion is in the form of foreign direct investment (FDI), while the remaining is portfolio investment. In terms of FDI, it is the 7th biggest investor in India.  


The ADIO aids investors and companies of all sizes to set up their businesses, grow, and develop in Abu Dhabi. Its key aims include growing UAE's private sector, diversifying its economy and ensuring long-term, sustainable ideas for the office.


According to Alshamsi, UAE has the most advanced regulations in terms of capital access, specifically within the Abu Dhabi global market. "Not only do we have a talent pool, but we are also making it easier for international talent to establish themselves in Abu Dhabi and retire in Abu Dhabi," he added.


He highlighted that an Indian firm 'Fresh to Home' was among the earliest to establish in the UAE capital city. The firm's presence is focused on research and development along with helping gain access to the US market.


“This was mutually beneficial to us and we learnt to offer that to be able to attract further companies to come to Abu Dhabi," he added.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

83% unicorn startups run on AWS; CEO Adam Selipsky pitches to invest in cloud during “uncertain times”

Agritech startup MoooFarm raises $13M in Series A round led by Aavishkaar Capital

Financial Inclusion: IndusInd’s Bharat Money Stores have enabled a bank-like network in India’s rural areas

Art, appreciation, audiences–four exhibitions showcase artistic imagination and creativity tips

Daily Capsule
Layoffs at OYO
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Fintechs replacing banks a misconception; CBDC experience so far comforting: RBI Deputy Governor

FPIs turn net buyers in Nov; invest Rs 36,329 Cr in equities

Centre to finalise strategies for 2023 G-20 summit on Monday

HealthifyMe lays off 150 employees in non-operations role

Govt mulls exempting early-stage startups from data protection bill provisions

Layoffs at OYO