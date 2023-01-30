Menu
Saudi Arabia announces $30M prize pool for Gamers8 fest

By Pooja Rajkumari
January 30, 2023, Updated on : Mon Jan 30 2023 06:17:57 GMT+0000
Saudi Arabia announces $30M prize pool for Gamers8 fest
The eight-week esports festival, which begins on July 6, will include community gaming, shows, and education platforms for all ages.
Saudi Arabia has announced a prize pool of $30 million for the upcoming Gamers8 esports festival to be held in July in Riyadh. The amount is double the prize money of last year.


The eight-week festival will host gamers of all ages and include community gaming, shows, and education platforms, said an official statement on Zawya.

1629 people loved this story

Al-Futtaim Group teams up with software firm SAP for cloud integration of business systems


The fest this year is titled 'Gamers8: The Land of Heroes' and will begin on July 6. The full list of events for the festival is yet to be released.


In 2022, Gamers8 saw some of the world's best teams and players compete in five titles, namely Rocket League, PUBG Mobile, Fortnite, Dota 2 Riyadh Masters, and Tom Clancy.


Last year, the fest attracted around 1.4 million visitors, 113 international professional teams, 392 professional gamers, and 61 national representations. Leaders and experts from around the world also attended the fest to discuss the future of the gaming industry.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

