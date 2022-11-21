Abu Dhabi launches ‘Smart Manufacturing Index’ to transition to Industry 4.0

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) announced the launch of the ‘Abu Dhabi Smart Manufacturing Index,’ which is aimed at guiding and facilitating private sector players to transition to Industry 4.0 technologies, applications, and methods.





This is a part of the initiatives and objectives set forth by the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy launched in June 2022, as reported by Emirates News Agency.





Abu Dhabi is pushing to expedite the adoption of Industry 4.0 across all manufacturing and industrial players meant to transform the state of the sector to align with international benchmarks and best practices. The Abu Dhabi Smart Manufacturing Index aims to provide a critical and comprehensive framework for assessing the capabilities of industrial facilities, identifying gaps, and recommending practical steps for reaching the targeted maturity levels of Industry 4.0.

According to ADDED, the index aims to empower manufacturers with the necessary knowledge and training to transition to Industry 4.0. It envisions breaking down sophisticated concepts by providing a clear roadmap by evaluating a production facility’s current state, raising readiness level, transforming facilities, and identifying optimal production solutions.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of ADDED, said, “To further enhance a smart, circular, and sustainable economy, we are forging ahead with taking the manufacturing sector to the next level by empowering industrial facilities to keep pace with the latest trends and solutions.”

Post the launch of the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy, ADDED is now rolling out initiatives and partnering with leading global institutions to deliver the strategy’s objectives. This includes targeted growth of the sector to AED 172 billion, creating 13,600 new jobs, and increasing the Emirate’s non-oil exports to AED 178.8 billion by 2031.





Further, ADDED is planning to continue its collaboration with major global players to enhance the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem and build the technical capabilities of the industrial workforce to switch to Industry 4.0 technologies, including training and upskilling talents and specialists.

During the first six months of 2022, ADDED’s Industrial Development Bureau (IDB) assessed the readiness of 76 facilities to transition to Industry 4.0 technologies.





IDB is managing the ‘Abu Dhabi Smart Manufacturing Index’ and will be working closely with manufacturers and related entities to ensure successful execution during the next period.