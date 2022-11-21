Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Abu Dhabi launches ‘Smart Manufacturing Index’ to transition to Industry 4.0

By Pooja Rajkumari
November 21, 2022, Updated on : Mon Nov 21 2022 12:45:38 GMT+0000
Abu Dhabi launches ‘Smart Manufacturing Index’ to transition to Industry 4.0
Launched by Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), the index is aimed at guiding and facilitating private sector players to transition to Industry 4.0
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) announced the launch of the ‘Abu Dhabi Smart Manufacturing Index,’ which is aimed at guiding and facilitating private sector players to transition to Industry 4.0 technologies, applications, and methods.


This is a part of the initiatives and objectives set forth by the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy launched in June 2022, as reported by Emirates News Agency.


Abu Dhabi is pushing to expedite the adoption of Industry 4.0 across all manufacturing and industrial players meant to transform the state of the sector to align with international benchmarks and best practices. The Abu Dhabi Smart Manufacturing Index aims to provide a critical and comprehensive framework for assessing the capabilities of industrial facilities, identifying gaps, and recommending practical steps for reaching the targeted maturity levels of Industry 4.0.

industry 4.0
1709 people loved this story

Saudi Arabia's Social Development Bank allocates $53.3M funding for tech SMEs

  • According to ADDED, the index aims to empower manufacturers with the necessary knowledge and training to transition to Industry 4.0. It envisions breaking down sophisticated concepts by providing a clear roadmap by evaluating a production facility’s current state, raising readiness level, transforming facilities, and identifying optimal production solutions.
Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of ADDED, said, “To further enhance a smart, circular, and sustainable economy, we are forging ahead with taking the manufacturing sector to the next level by empowering industrial facilities to keep pace with the latest trends and solutions.”
1003 people loved this story

A look at cutting-edge technology at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Post the launch of the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy, ADDED is now rolling out initiatives and partnering with leading global institutions to deliver the strategy’s objectives. This includes targeted growth of the sector to AED 172 billion, creating 13,600 new jobs, and increasing the Emirate’s non-oil exports to AED 178.8 billion by 2031.


Further, ADDED is planning to continue its collaboration with major global players to enhance the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem and build the technical capabilities of the industrial workforce to switch to Industry 4.0 technologies, including training and upskilling talents and specialists.

1841 people loved this story

UAE's Aliph Capital buys The Pet Shop under its first fund

During the first six months of 2022, ADDED’s Industrial Development Bureau (IDB) assessed the readiness of 76 facilities to transition to Industry 4.0 technologies.


IDB is managing the ‘Abu Dhabi Smart Manufacturing Index’ and will be working closely with manufacturers and related entities to ensure successful execution during the next period.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding roundup] Bonatra, Push Sports,Bullspree raise fresh capital

Super Shippers by Pickrr - Discussing the role of logistics enablers in the D2C success story

Ayurveda startup NirogStreet raises $12M in Series B round led by Jungle Ventures

Vedantu aims to revolutionise edtech sector with heavy focus on K12 segment

Daily Capsule
Inside Marico’s D2C push
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Most employees feel moonlighting is unethical: Report

Govt announces new norms to curb fake online reviews of products, services

Robert Iger is back as Disney's boss, replaces Bob Chapek

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 21, 2022)

[Funding roundup] Bonatra, Push Sports,Bullspree raise fresh capital

How PayPal is empowering businesses and fostering an inclusive workplace