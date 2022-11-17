UAE's Aliph Capital buys The Pet Shop under its first fund

Abu Dhabi-based Aliph Capital completed a buyout of United Arab Emirates (UAE) pet supplies business The Pet Shop (TPS) from Kasamar Holdings for an undisclosed amount, as per reports.





This investment is the first for the firm's Aliph Fund I (LP), in which Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ invested $125 million, about half of its total.





"In addition to the buyout, Aliph Capital is injecting significant growth capital into TPS to expand its presence across the UAE and the region and consolidate its leading position in the pet space, with TPS expected to enter other fragmented GCC markets including KSA (Saudi Arabia) and Qatar," Aliph said in a statement.

Aliph, which targets medium-sized companies, said the pet care market in the UAE was worth $361 million in 2020 and was the largest in the Gulf. It forecasts a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%-11% for this market.





Petsville founder Amr Hazem will become chief executive of TPS to lead business development and expansion, Aliph said.





Kasamar Holdings is a family office that invests in regional private equity, global real estate and public securities.





"We believe the industry has tremendous potential for continued growth and are delighted to pass the baton to Aliph to continue the expansion in the region," Kasamar Director Mo Bissio said in the Aliph statement.

TPS, which owns the brands like The Pet Shop, DubaiPetFood.com and Petsville, runs retail stores and provides pet services from boarding to daycare, training, relocation and grooming.





Aliph plans to deploy its first fund across around 10 to 12 companies, Chief Executive Huda al-Lawati told Reuters last month.