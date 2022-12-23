Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2023 set to welcome over 70 SMEs and startups

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2023 will take place from January 14 to 19. This time, for the 15th edition of the annual event, the theme is 'United on Climate Action Toward COP28'. This event will host

heads of state, policymakers, industry leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs, and will welcome over 70 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups across sectors.





Key stakeholders will discuss priorities for the global climate agenda at COP28. This is ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) which will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from November 30 to December 12 next year.

What will be discussed?

These stakeholders will delve into a range of topics that include the need for everyone to be engaged and included, and particularly how to leverage the assessments from the first Global Stocktake of the Paris Agreement to accelerate climate progress at COP28 and beyond, a statement from Zawya read.

ADSW will also feature dialogues on climate action and on the transition to a net-zero future. The annual event will be held under the patronage of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Special Envoy for Climate Change, and Chairman of Masdar highlighted that ADSW 2023 will help "shape the sustainability agenda" and "drive momentum toward COP28 in the UAE".

He also stated that the event can facilitate the adoption of clean technology and help with collaborations that can foster global change. ADSW 2023 will also feature a Green Hydrogen Summit. It will be hosted by Masdar's green hydrogen business,





The ADSW Summit will take place on January 16. It will focus on topics ranging from food and water security, energy access, industrial decarbonisation, to health and climate adaptation.





With ADSW 2023, the idea is to also engage youth in climate action. This will be undertaken via its Youth for Sustainability platform holding the Y4S Hub, which aims to attract 3,000 young people.





The event will also host the annual forum for Masdar's Women in Sustainability, Environment and Renewable Energy (WiSER) platform. It will also feature Masdar City's global initiative Innovate, exhibiting international technologies.

ADSW is a global initiative established in 2008 by the UAE and clean energy company Masdar.





Key dates for ADSW 2023 include January 14-15: IRENA Assembly, Atlantic Council Energy Forum, January 16: Opening Ceremony, COP28 Strategy Announcement and Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards Ceremony, ADSW Summit, January 16–18: World Future Energy Summit, Youth 4 Sustainability Hub, Innovate, January 17: WiSER Forum; and January 18: Green Hydrogen Summit and Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum.





