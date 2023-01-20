Menu
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy and NYUAD sign MoU at ADSW 2023

By Nikita Bameta
January 20, 2023, Updated on : Fri Jan 20 2023 06:00:32 GMT+0000
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy and NYUAD sign MoU at ADSW 2023
This MoU signed for a three year period, will look to strengthen economic, scientific, commercial, legislative, and technological coordination in sustainability, energy and water efficiency and conservation.
The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) and New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2023.


This MoU signed for a three year period, will look to strengthen economic, scientific, commercial, legislative, and technological coordination in sustainability, energy and water efficiency, and conservation, as per a statement.


It will also help enhance coordination and exchange of information between both parties. They will also be involved in looking for opportunities related to a number of areas from demand side management (DSM), behavioural change, renewable energy to water-related issues.

This MoU is first step in the DoE and NYUAD's efforts to improve energy and water efficiency, facilitate the DSM and Energy Rationalisation Strategy 2030, and reduce consumption, said Ahmed Al Falasi, Executive Director, Energy Efficiency Sector, DoE in a statement.

Mutually verified studies, data, and statistics related to energy and water efficiency and DSM will be shared by the DoE and NYUAD, which will help develop energy balance models and related research. The two parties will also be responsible for conducting

The two parties will encourage training and capacity building, share data as well as models related to individual and societal behavioral change, and conduct pilot studies.

For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at [email protected]

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

