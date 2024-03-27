Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Just In

Online tuition platform Ziyyara expands to UAE

Ziyyara aims to address the growing demand for flexible and effective learning solutions in the UAE's diverse educational landscape.

Gulf YourStory89 Stories
Online tuition platform Ziyyara expands to UAE

Wednesday March 27, 2024,

1 min Read

Online tuition platform ﻿Ziyyara﻿ has expanded to the UAE. The move aims to address the growing demand for flexible and effective learning solutions in the country's educational landscape.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Delhi, Ziyyara is an online tuition platform that connects students with teachers worldwide. It offers personalised, accessible one-on-one tuition classes, and focuses on providing high-quality, personalised, and accessible tuition tailored to each student's needs.

"Our platform provides students with the freedom and customisation they need to succeed academically, meeting their changing needs in education today. With customised and personalised learning, flexibility in scheduling classes, and the option to choose a tutor of their own choice from our pool of tutors, every student can tailor their learning journey," said Kavita Sharma, Co-founder and CEO of Ziyyara Education. 

1695 people loved this story

JITO Shark Angels enter Dubai with Rs 20 Cr commitment

"Additionally, our seamless process allows for tutor changes without any hassle, and students can take classes anytime, anywhere, including a 30-minute free trial/demo class to experience our unique approach firsthand,” she added.

With a focus on countries including India, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Hong Kong, and Saudi Arabia, Ziyyara has served over 5,000 students and has set an ambitious target to onboard 20,000 students by 2025.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected].


Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Investor

Talent and culture are the new growth drivers, says Abhijit Bhaduri, former Chief Learning Officer at Wipro

3

Corporate

TCS launches 10 cyber threat management centres

4

News

India faced dual information challenge of fake and misleading information during COVID-19: Anurag Thakur

5

Mergers and Acquisitions

Edtech startup upGrad acquires recruitment firm Rekrut India to increase career outcomes for learners

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter