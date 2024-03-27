Online tuition platform ﻿Ziyyara﻿ has expanded to the UAE. The move aims to address the growing demand for flexible and effective learning solutions in the country's educational landscape.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Delhi, Ziyyara is an online tuition platform that connects students with teachers worldwide. It offers personalised, accessible one-on-one tuition classes, and focuses on providing high-quality, personalised, and accessible tuition tailored to each student's needs.

"Our platform provides students with the freedom and customisation they need to succeed academically, meeting their changing needs in education today. With customised and personalised learning, flexibility in scheduling classes, and the option to choose a tutor of their own choice from our pool of tutors, every student can tailor their learning journey," said Kavita Sharma, Co-founder and CEO of Ziyyara Education.

"Additionally, our seamless process allows for tutor changes without any hassle, and students can take classes anytime, anywhere, including a 30-minute free trial/demo class to experience our unique approach firsthand,” she added.

With a focus on countries including India, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Hong Kong, and Saudi Arabia, Ziyyara has served over 5,000 students and has set an ambitious target to onboard 20,000 students by 2025.





