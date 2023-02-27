Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports launches virtual world to connect students through metaverse

Global collegiate esports league ﻿Amazon﻿ UNIVERSITY Esports has launched a new virtual world, UNIVERSITY World, in the UAE to connect students across the world.





The project is focused on university students from 16 countries across four continents. It is aimed at enhancing the user experience for the students of Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports, said a note.

Photo: Unsplash

The platform is expected to create a virtual global community. It will facilitate the interaction of students, as well as others who are interested in accessing the space, with one other. This will be done in both a common central hall for all countries and in specific rooms, unique to each country. Players can communicate through integrated chat and score points to win rewards through activities such as mini-games.

1574 people loved this story Esports startup Gamerji bets big on Middle East’s obsession with gaming to fuel growth

The web-based app was launched in collaboration with MENA Tech Entertainment. At present, it is available in seven countries, including, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, France, and Germany.





The UAE Emirati version can be accessed here.





Various improvements have been planned for the application. These include introduction of video workshops, education materials, and news, as per the note.





With the growing prevalence of the virtual world and the developing accessibility of the metaverse, this is the "ripe time" to introduce UNIVERSITY World to the UAE, said Mario Pérez, CEO of MENA Tech Entertainment.





For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at

[email protected]



