Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2024 extends submission deadline

The Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2024, an initiative of Aster DM Healthcare, has extended the deadline for submissions to December 15, 2023.

The platform has received more than 40,000 registrations from nurses in more than 130 countries, including the Middle East, the Indian subcontinent, Africa, America, and Europe.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'One Earth, One Health' vision, the third edition will be held in Bengaluru in May 2024 to highlight India's healthcare system.

Margaret Helen Shepherd, a nurse from the UK, was the winner of the second edition, held in London on International Nurses Day in May 2023.

“Nurses are the silent heroes of our healthcare system, demonstrating unparalleled passion and commitment to their patients. The Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award is our humble effort to recognise, honour, and empower these dedicated souls who tirelessly serve and uplift the noble cause of the healthcare industry,” said Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare.

Aster DM Healthcare is a private healthcare provider in the GCC and India, offering a wide range of services including primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary healthcare.

With 30 hospitals, 121 clinics, 459 pharmacies, 19 labs, and 140 patient experience centres, it is a global in clinical excellence.





