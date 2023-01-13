Menu
Third cohort of B2B tech startups graduate from Microsoft-ADIO accelerator programme

By Pooja Rajkumari
January 13, 2023, Updated on : Fri Jan 13 2023 07:54:29 GMT+0000
Third cohort of B2B tech startups graduate from Microsoft-ADIO accelerator programme
The GrowthX Accelerator is run in partnership between Microsoft for Startups Middle East and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO).
The third cohort of 12 business-to-business (B2B) tech startups graduated from the GrowthX Accelerator Programme in Abu Dhabi.

This programme is run by a partnership of Microsoft for Startups Middle East and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO).

What do startups in the cohort do?

Startups in the cohort include Fortyguard, Klickit, MonSpark, Poilabs, and Vita Virtues, which are from countries such as the Middle East, Turkey and Pakistan, and are developing solutions in ecommerce, edtech, fintech, HRtech, and insurtech, according to a statement.

Participating startups also work closely with Microsoft to co-create technology solutions and receive support from regional partners.

This accelerator programme is designed to empower B2B startups ranging primarily from seed to Series A stages to grow and scale in Abu Dhabi.

The 10-week-long programme has weekly sessions from Microsoft experts and regional and global leaders in business and technology, group and one-on-one virtual sessions, and training on enterprise sales, technical readiness, investor readiness, and customer engagement tactics.

The graduated startups will work closely with Masdar City, a GrowthX programme partner, who will support the cohort in obtaining business licences and establishing operations in Abu Dhabi. The Masdar City Free Zone hosts more than 1,000 companies.

For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at [email protected]



Edited by Suman Singh

