Startup Wings launched in Bahrain; will promote 100 women-led startups in MENA region

By Sindhu Kashyaap
December 07, 2022, Updated on : Wed Dec 07 2022 13:43:08 GMT+0000
Startup Wings launched in Bahrain; will promote 100 women-led startups in MENA region
The First Lioness Fund through Startup Wings will invest in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and will focus on promoting over 100-women led startups.
Startup Wings, the UK-based investment and growth accelerator, was launched on Wednesday at the recent Manama Entrepreneurship Week (MEW) in Bahrain.


With this launch, the First Lioness Fund through Startup Wings will invest in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and will focus on promoting over 100-women led startups.


The First Lioness Fund boosts multiple programmes to empower women, understand them, and recognise their potential in women's leadership and women-led startups.


According to a report by Zawya, businesswoman Ahlam Yusuf Janahi will be the ambassador for the group and will assist in exploring the different investment opportunities in the MENA region. Ahlam will also lead and guide the Startup Wings through First Lioness Fund and focus on strengthening women-led startups in the region.

The ESG Power 50 reveals Middle East's 50 most influential leaders of 2022


The firm has also partnered with the Saara Group to focus on its new investment journey in Bahrain and other MENA countries.


The Saara Group offers operational and maintenance services to the oil and gas industry of UAE, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, China, and India.


Speaking on the launch, Abhishek Sharrma, Founder of Startup Wings, said, “We are ready to create an ecosystem that goes beyond any investment, but with the ethos of partnering with startups and boosting the economy.”

 

Heena Mansoor, Director, Saara Group, added that the startup fund, especially for women, aims to empower women leaders in their respective fields and encourage them to become entrepreneurs and enable them to become game changers locally, regionally, and across the world.

Edited by Suman Singh

