GOQii launches in UAE with a Web3, Metaverse focus

Preventive healthtech startup GOQii has launched in the UAE with a comprehensive Preventive Health ecosystem and Web3-based Digital Health Metaverse. The company stated that UAE would be its third market after UK and India.





The Mumbai-based startup has partnered with Harley International Medical Clinic with an aim to drive the Digital Health Metaverse in UAE. Through this partnership, UAE residents will be able to avail a comprehensive digital diabetes care programme. GOQii and Harley International Medical clinic will ensure that their programme follows Dubai Health Authority's regulations.





GOQii revealed the diabetes programme at its annual event called ‘Reimagine Health in the Metaverse' on Thursday at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. As a result of this partnership, Harley International Medical Clinic will also be enrolling users with diabetes on GOQii's health platform to help the patients manage their condition.





“The digital health and fitness metaverse further enables real-world health and fitness to merge with the digital universe in order to engage end-consumers to become fit and healthy. Together, with Harley International Medical Clinic, we will help people manage diabetes and take accountability for their health with expert guidance to improve their quality of life and outcomes," Vishal Gondal, Founder and CEO of GOQii, said in a press note,





Users will be onboarded on a digital platform equipped with connected devices, doctors, health coaches, and other healthcare providers, who can assist the users to change their lifestyles and control their HbA1C levels.





The press note stated each user will have the option of creating their virtual avatar, which will be connected with their GOQii age. This would give the users a unique and fun-filled option of getting younger digitally, sharing it with their friends and being continuously motivated to maintain their health.





“We would like to support Dubai’s vision to become a global centre for the metaverse, through groundbreaking and innovative technological advancements in healthcare. These would include a focused offering in preventative health care, improved patient safety and optimal clinical outcomes for diabetes patients," Hala Bhat, CEO of Harley International Medical Clinic said.





GOQii’s Metaverse is committed to driving innovation within the healthcare industry, as the company seeks to address the complex challenges of healthcare accessibility and affordability. The startup was invited to present at The Dubai Metaverse Assembly in September.





The startup had also presented at the GITEX GLOBAL the world’s largest tech show and has committed to investing and expanding its base in the GCC Area. Earlier this year, Animoca Brands, a global leader in metaverse, gamification and blockchain, took part in GOQii’s Series C investment.