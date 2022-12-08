Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

GOQii launches in UAE with a Web3, Metaverse focus

By Sindhu Kashyaap
December 08, 2022, Updated on : Thu Dec 08 2022 14:23:45 GMT+0000
GOQii launches in UAE with a Web3, Metaverse focus
GOQii has partnered with Harley International Medical Clinic to pilot Digital Therapeutics and Health Metaverse in UAE.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Preventive healthtech startup GOQii has launched in the UAE with a comprehensive Preventive Health ecosystem and Web3-based Digital Health Metaverse. The company stated that UAE would be its third market after UK and India.


The Mumbai-based startup has partnered with Harley International Medical Clinic with an aim to drive the Digital Health Metaverse in UAE. Through this partnership, UAE residents will be able to avail a comprehensive digital diabetes care programme. GOQii and Harley International Medical clinic will ensure that their programme follows Dubai Health Authority's regulations.


GOQii revealed the diabetes programme at its annual event called ‘Reimagine Health in the Metaverse' on Thursday at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. As a result of this partnership, Harley International Medical Clinic will also be enrolling users with diabetes on GOQii's health platform to help the patients manage their condition.


“The digital health and fitness metaverse further enables real-world health and fitness to merge with the digital universe in order to engage end-consumers to become fit and healthy. Together, with Harley International Medical Clinic, we will help people manage diabetes and take accountability for their health with expert guidance to improve their quality of life and outcomes," Vishal Gondal, Founder and CEO of GOQii, said in a press note,


Users will be onboarded on a digital platform equipped with connected devices, doctors, health coaches, and other healthcare providers, who can assist the users to change their lifestyles and control their HbA1C levels.


The press note stated each user will have the option of creating their virtual avatar, which will be connected with their GOQii age. This would give the users a unique and fun-filled option of getting younger digitally, sharing it with their friends and being continuously motivated to maintain their health.


“We would like to support Dubai’s vision to become a global centre for the metaverse, through groundbreaking and innovative technological advancements in healthcare. These would include a focused offering in preventative health care, improved patient safety and optimal clinical outcomes for diabetes patients," Hala Bhat, CEO of Harley International Medical Clinic said.


GOQii’s Metaverse is committed to driving innovation within the healthcare industry, as the company seeks to address the complex challenges of healthcare accessibility and affordability. The startup was invited to present at The Dubai Metaverse Assembly in September.


The startup had also presented at the GITEX GLOBAL the world’s largest tech show and has committed to investing and expanding its base in the GCC Area. Earlier this year, Animoca Brands, a global leader in metaverse, gamification and blockchain, took part in GOQii’s Series C investment.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

BharatPe claims over Rs 88 Cr in damages from Ashneer Grover and family

Uniqus launches business operations; raises $12.5M Series A funding

How a Zero Trust approach to cybersecurity can help digital native businesses keep their products and services secure

Hindustan Unilever enters health and wellness with two D2C investments

Daily Capsule
Sirona’s three-pronged game plan
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

VMware’s grant to IIT Bombay for deep tech research

Lay offs are deemed illegal if not carried as per Industrial Disputes Act: Minister Yadav

Bengaluru to build its own tech and innovation Museum

Hindustan Unilever enters health and wellness with two D2C investments

Online gaming industry okay with 28% GST on gross gaming revenue and not on entry amount

Vidyut, Amikus AI, Onsite, Mabel raise early-stage funds