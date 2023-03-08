Kuwait-based edtech firm Baims raises $4M in Series A round

Kuwait-based edtech startup Baims has raised $4 million in series A round of funding. The round was led by AK Holding, with participation from Al-Wazzan Educational Group, Rasameel Investment House, and other investors.

The funds will be utilised to accelerate the platform's development, increase its marketing efforts, and develop new educational content and services, as per a press note published on Wamda.

Founded in 2017 by Bader Al-Rasheed and Yousef Alhusaini, Baims provides various online courses, tailored video lectures, interactive exercises, live sessions, and chat groups to university and high school students across MENA. The startup aims to make education to students accessible and affordable regardless of their background or financial situation.

The edtech company currently operates across Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Turkey.

As per MarketResearch.com, the edtech and smart classroom market in MENA is expected to grow to $7,626.1 million by 2027 at a compound annual growth rate of 9.8% between 2020 and 2027.





