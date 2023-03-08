Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Kuwait-based edtech firm Baims raises $4M in Series A round

By Pooja Rajkumari
March 08, 2023, Updated on : Wed Mar 08 2023 09:43:27 GMT+0000
Kuwait-based edtech firm Baims raises $4M in Series A round
The funds will be used to accelerate the platform's development, increase its marketing efforts, and develop new educational content and services.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Kuwait-based edtech startup Baims has raised $4 million in series A round of funding. The round was led by AK Holding, with participation from Al-Wazzan Educational Group, Rasameel Investment House, and other investors.

The funds will be utilised to accelerate the platform's development, increase its marketing efforts, and develop new educational content and services, as per a press note published on Wamda.

1829 people loved this story

How SolutionBuggy is helping SMEs in Middle East find the right expertise to build their biz

Founded in 2017 by Bader Al-Rasheed and Yousef Alhusaini, Baims provides various online courses, tailored video lectures, interactive exercises, live sessions, and chat groups to university and high school students across MENA. The startup aims to make education to students accessible and affordable regardless of their background or financial situation.

The edtech company currently operates across Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Turkey.

As per MarketResearch.com, the edtech and smart classroom market in MENA is expected to grow to $7,626.1 million by 2027 at a compound annual growth rate of 9.8% between 2020 and 2027.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

India will go from a prepaid to a postpaid economy in the next 5 years: Nandan Nilekani

Fintech unicorn Slice picks up 5% stake in North East Small Finance Bank

Bengaluru-based buildAhome is helping build dream homes one step at a time

Deepika Padukone-led 82°E is attempting to rewrite D2C rules

Daily Capsule
Fashion forward with Adwaita Nayyar
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Mintifi raises $110M in Series D, Mitra secures early-stage funding

GDP growth may print at about 4 % in Q4: Report

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 8, 2023)

Google to offer fewer promotions to more senior positions this year: Report