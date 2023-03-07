How SolutionBuggy is helping SMEs in Middle East find the right expertise to build their biz

A company in Abu Dhabi is planning to set up a ‘soil-to-silk’ manufacturing unit in the desert. Experts from Central Silk Board in Bengaluru are helping the company figure out the entire process—right from mulberry cultivation in the desert and extracting silk to manufacturing silk clothes for the region.

Now how did a company in Abu Dhabi get help from experts in Bengaluru? This connection was made possible by ﻿SolutionBuggy﻿, a Bengaluru-based consulting aggregator, which helps manufacturing enterprises find the right resources and expertise to build their business and technology.

The Middle East’s shift from a petrostate towards a sustainability-focused digital economy has opened up a window of opportunities for businesses of all kinds—especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs). While SMEs are eager to explore the whole new world, they often do not have the right resources or access to expertise to up their game.

And this is where SolutionBuggy hopes to make a difference.

What SolutionBuggy does

Founded in 2017 by Arjun N and Guruprasad Bangle, the Bengaluru-based startup is helping manufacturing enterprises find the right experts who can guide them in their business—right from setting up the business to aiding them in their growth and helping them adopt technologies and become more efficient.

SolutionBuggy expanded to the Middle East last year to service the needs of the growing SME market in the region and address the gap between small original manufacturers and big consulting firms.

The SolutionBuggy platform connects SMEs with more than 10,000 consultants and experts from across the world in different domains such as aerospace, defence, FMCG, automotive, textile, energy, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and mining. The expert pool includes freelance consultants, small boutique consulting firms, and big consulting firms such as KPMG, Deloitte and PwC.

So far, the startup has provided services to 60,000 clients across the UAE, Oman, India and Nepal, and a few companies across Eastern Africa.

Arjun says the team opted for an aggregator model so that they could offer expertise across a wide range of domains/sectors and not be restricted to a few areas. He believes consulting is a collaborative space with potential to work with several experts—individuals, boutique firms and big consulting firms.

The 30-member team at SolutionBuggy also offers project management services to understand the client’s specific requirements and serve their needs accordingly.

“Clients can get confused if they have to scroll through hundreds of consultants to find the right one. This is why we offer project management so that we can sift through the pool of experts and find the top three for them,” says Arjun.

Advising SMEs in the Middle East

Since its expansion into the Middle East, SolutionBuggy has provided services to around 120 companies in the UAE and Oman. It plans to close its first client in Saudi Arabia in a couple of months.

In the Middle East, the startup caters to companies in sectors such as textiles, food and beverages, chemicals, and heavy machinery.

According to Bangle, business in the Middle East has two essential factors—trust and cost.

“The first thing they (clients in Middle East) look into is how to trust a company which might belong to another country, with no similarity in language or culture. You need to build that trust by showcasing your talent pool, technology and expertise,” says Bangle.

“Moreover, our costs are also competitive in the region and are much more affordable than many European and US consulting companies,” he adds.

SolutionBuggy's charges range from $6109 to $122191 (Rs 5 lakh to Rs 1 crore) based on the project undertaken.

Currently, the Middle East contributes 12% of the startup’s total revenue. SolutionBuggy aims to increase this revenue share to 15% by the next calendar year. The startup also plans to set up an office in the Middle East in the near future.

The consulting market in Gulf Cooperation Council crossed the $3-billion mark for the first time in 2021 after witnessing a contraction in 2020, as per Source Global Research.

SolutionBuggy competes with players such as Guidepoint and Link Consulting Services in the region’s consulting market. It raised an angel investment of Rs 2 crore in April last year.





For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at

[email protected]



