Foodics partners with virtual drive-through startup n.go

By Nikita Bameta
February 23, 2023, Updated on : Thu Feb 23 2023 09:08:27 GMT+0000
Foodics partners with virtual drive-through startup n.go
With this partnership, Foodics' clients will be able to use the n.go app, which will provide new sales channels for curb-side pick-up and virtual drive-throughs, helping restaurants and cafes to increase their revenues.
Cloud-based foodtech and payments startup ﻿Foodics﻿ has signed a strategic agreement with Riyadh-based virtual drive-through startup n.go.

n.go allows customers to order from food and beverage brands and pay through the app. Merchants receive a notification when a particular customer’s car enters the pick-up zone, after which they can receive their orders without stepping out of their car. 

With this partnership, Foodics' clients will be able to use the n.go app, which will provide new sales channels for curb-side pick-up and virtual drive-throughs, helping restaurants and cafes to increase their revenues.

Through insights and analytics, n.go will facilitate restaurants and cafes to learn client preferences for better services and enhance customer loyalty.

"Through this integration, Foodics’ clients will be able to serve existing customers, as well as acquire new ones who prefer in-restaurant or curbside pickups," said Ahmad Al Zaini, Co-founder and CEO, Foodics.

1654 people loved this story

Mad Influence wants to capture MENA’s advertising and marketing landscape

Founded in 2021, the n.go platform allows restaurants to eliminate manual work and associated errors, and mitigate operational work, said the company in a press note.

“This collaboration will extend n.go to extend its footprint and reach new customers and restaurants," said Mazen Ghalib Al-Abdullah, Founder and CEO of n.go.

Founded in 2014, Foodics has processed over six billion orders and raised $170 million in a Series C round last year.

At present, n.go is active across 28 cities across Saudi Arabia and the UAE. It is currently raising funds, and has closed an investment round of $1.8 million (SAR 7 million), aimed at expanding in the UAE and beyond.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Kanishk Singh

