34th Annual International Seminar of ICAI Abu Dhabi begins today

By Pooja Rajkumari
February 04, 2023, Updated on : Sat Feb 04 2023 10:42:04 GMT+0000
34th Annual International Seminar of ICAI Abu Dhabi begins today
The two-day event will facilitate discussions with industry leaders who transformed their businesses during the pandemic.
The 34th Annual International Seminar organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India–Abu Dhabi Chapter Ltd. kicked off on Saturday (February 4) at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The two-day event titled ‘Transformation Redefined–Possibilities Infinite’ will facilitate discussions with industry leaders who transformed their businesses during the pandemic. The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange is the title sponsor of the event.

Leaders from sectors such as finance, investment, healthcare, media, and sports are set to take part in panel discussions and sessions.

At a press conference ahead of the event, CA John George, Chairman, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)–Abu Dhabi Chapter, said around 800 delegates are expected at the event.

Sanjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE, and Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, UAE, are the chief guests at the event.

The other dignitaries taking part in panel discussions include Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary, Ministry of Finance; Abdulaziz Alnuaimi, Undersecretary Asst, Commercial Affairs Regulatory Sector, Ministry of Economy, UAE; C A Debashis Mitra, ICAI India President; and A Amarnath, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India to UAE.

The speakers on the first day of the event include Aman Gupta, Co-founder, boAt Lifestyle; Ashneer Grover, Co-founder, BharatPe; Yusuff Ali, Chairman and Managing Director, Lulu Group International; Dr Azad Moopen, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare; MK Anand, Managing Director and CEO, Times Network; and Robin Uthappa, former Indian cricketer and commentator.

The second day will host speakers including Amit Sahi, Manager of Product and Platforms, ADX; Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory Media; Issac John, Managing Editor, Khaleej Times; Chetan Bhagat, Indian author and columnist; Shalini Saraswathi, Indian blade runner and motivational speaker.


Edited by Swetha Kannan

