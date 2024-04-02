Menu
Bioniq forms partners with Al Borg Diagnostics to expand into Saudi Arabia

The collaboration aims to make the Bioniq blood test panel available in 28 cities across Saudi Arabia.

Bioniq forms partners with Al Borg Diagnostics to expand into Saudi Arabia

Tuesday April 02, 2024,

2 min Read

Bioniq, a precision health company, has entered Saudi Arabia through a strategic partnership with Al Borg Diagnostics, a diagnostic health service provider.

The collaboration aims to make the Bioniq blood test panel available in 28 cities across Saudi Arabia. Customers will be able to translate their 50-parameter blood test results into a personal Bioniq supplement recipe.


Bioniq, established in 2019, provides personalised supplements based on blood test data and a patented algorithm. It says it understands a client's nutrition status, identifies imbalances, and provides a 100% customised daily supplement formula.

Its personalised supplements provide clients with enhanced energy, improved sleep quality, faster recovery, and healthier aging.

The company, which officially entered the UAE in 2021, has since expanded across the Gulf region and globally, serving customers. By combining anonymised data from over 100,000 members with over 6 million biochemical data points, it has created a vast and genetically diverse biochemical database.

“The Middle East is of strategic importance to Bioniq. Recent years have shown it to be one of the fastest-growing regions, especially in the healthcare sector,” added Vadim Fedotov, CEO of Bioniq.


Al Borg Diagnostics has been providing medical diagnostic services in the GCC since 1998 and is renowned for its extensive network and outstanding service.


It has conducted over 16.3 million annual tests, testing over 100 million samples over the past two decades for accurate results and timely delivery.


Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

