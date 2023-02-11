Menu
KPMG﻿ to establish Centre of Excellence for metaverse, digital twins

By Nikita Bameta
February 11, 2023, Updated on : Sat Feb 11 2023 14:07:37 GMT+0000
KPMG﻿ to establish Centre of Excellence for metaverse, digital twins
As per KPMG, metaverse will create a secure landscape for facilitating Saudi Arabia's business and society within national policies.
﻿KPMG﻿ is set to establish its Centre of Excellence (CoE) for metaverse and digital twins. KPMG announced this decision along the sidelines of the LEAP tech conference 2023.

For this, KPMG will bring together a 'broad collective', with Microsoft bringing its infrastructure and gaming platform and Ericsson utilising its 5G tech and network, as well as Metakey as the technical partner to create three-dimensional objects, a press release shared by Zawya read.

The launch aims to speed up the application of metaverse and digital twins in Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region.

As per KPMG, metaverse will "position Saudi Arabia on a global stage" and create a secure landscape for facilitating the country's business and society within national policies.

The CoE is expected to act as a 'foundational stepping stone' in accomplishing this larger goal.

As a part of the CoE, KPMG has also dedicated a co-investment fund for metaverse use cases in the country, with the aim of working with private and public partners to accelerate the technology for practical application.

The four-day conference, LEAP 2023, concluded on Thursday, February 9, 2023, and witnessed over 100,000 global tech innovators and experts.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Suman Singh

