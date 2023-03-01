Careem suspends operations in Qatar

UAE-based super app Careem has shut its operations in Qatar. The development comes a month after it introduced its food and grocery services in the country.

Careem has thus ended its stint in Qatar a decade after its services were launched in the country in 2013.

While Careem did not offer any explanation behind the decision, the announcement comes as a surprise since Careem-branded vehicles were part of Qatar World Cup's official plans to transport visiting fans, according to Wamda.

An official message read that Careem will pay a full refund to customers holding Careem credit by March 15.

Careem was founded by Mudassir Sheikha and Magnus Olsson in 2012. Abdullah Elyas later joined the team. The company was acquired by Uber Technologies Inc in 2019 for $3.1 billion.

Careem has operations in over 80 cities across 10 countries. The super app provides a host of daily services such as ride-hailing, food ordering and delivery, and transferring money.

Celebrating its 10-year anniversary, Careem released a documentary titled A Decade in Motion to show the company's journey and impact throughout the Middle East and Asia.





