Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Crown Prince of Dubai approves new phase of metaverse strategy

By Sindhu Kashyaap
November 25, 2022, Updated on : Fri Nov 25 2022 16:36:44 GMT+0000
Crown Prince of Dubai approves new phase of metaverse strategy
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, took to Twitter to talk about chairing the first meeting of the Higher Committee of Future Technology Development and Digital Economy.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

On Thursday, the Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, approved the new phase of Dubai Metaverse Strategy with an aim to boost Dubai's digital economy and also introduce measures to empower the use of future technology and the metaverse.


As per reports, the Crown Prince said Dubai is set to become one of the world's top digital economies and a leading platform for innovations that can shape the future. He took to Twitter to talk about the meeting as well.

1204 people loved this story

UAE based fintech firm Qashio raises $10M in seed funding

In the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan approved four strategies that were aimed at using metaverse technology to not only provide government services but also a comprehensive study aimed at looking at the social benefits of introducing metaverse services. These will be submitted to the executive council for approval.


The initiatives are aimed towards creating a large metaverse community in Dubai with companies, startups, investors, and users, and building the skills of Emiratis. Several projects of partnerships with different players are in the pipeline, and the city aims to host global metaverse events.


The government also seeks to develop a new model for the development of technology and other futuristic sciences that have a special focus on digital technologies. The aim is to keep the metaverse as a part of the broader strategy of digital growth.


In the past few months, along with Dubai, the other emirates have taken steps to integrate the metaverse to UAE's economy. In July 2022, Dubai government had unveiled the Dubai Metaverse Strategy, with an aim to create over 40,000 virtual jobs and also add over $4 billion to the region's economy in the next five years.


Prior to this in May, the region's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority had also established Metaverse HQ, making this the first regulator to have a presence.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Robotics startup Nosh raises $1M in pre-seed round led by BITS Spark

[Weekly funding roundup Nov 21-25] Venture capital inflow falls by 35%

CleverTap bets on early-stage startups to contribute 25% ARR with new initiative

Key marketing trends of 2022 that will shape D2C ecommerce

Daily Capsule
Back to office? Not everyone on board
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Is proptech the future of real estate?

Twitter’s verified service to launch next week with different colours

CleverTap bets on early-stage startups to contribute 25% ARR with new initiative

[Weekly funding roundup Nov 21-25] Venture capital inflow falls by 35%

PhonePe to acquire ZestMoney in $200M-$300M deal: source

Jio starts 5G services across all district headquarters in Gujarat