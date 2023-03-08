Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Zywa partners with Mastercard to expand its presence in new markets

By Pooja Rajkumari
March 08, 2023, Updated on : Wed Mar 08 2023 13:21:34 GMT+0000
Zywa partners with Mastercard to expand its presence in new markets
The partnership will support Zywa's efforts to cater to its Gen-Z audience with seamless payments, money management experience, promote savings, sending and receiving money, splitting the bill with friends, paying bills and shopping online,
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

United Arab Emirates (UAE-based fintech company Zywa has partnered with MasterCard to promote cashless payments among the youth in the UAE.

The partnership will support Zywa's efforts to cater to its Gen-Z audience with seamless payments, money management experience, promote savings, sending and receiving money, splitting the bill with friends, paying bills and shopping online, as per a statement on Zawya.

The fintech firm will leverage MasterCard's expertise and global network to expand to new markets and customers, a press note read.

1592 people loved this story

This YC-backed neobank is catering to the financial needs of Gen Z

Zywa is a UAE-based fintech that provides young users between the ages of 10 to 25 a platform to manage their money.

The partnership was initiated by Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem Hub71. It is in line with the effort to provide startups with commercial opportunities through its broad network of leading corporate and government partners.

Zywa is backed by Y-Combinator, Dubai Future District Fund, Goodwater Capital and more who have helped it raise total funding of $4 million. Its app is available on both Android and iOS.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

India will go from a prepaid to a postpaid economy in the next 5 years: Nandan Nilekani

Fintech unicorn Slice picks up 5% stake in North East Small Finance Bank

Bengaluru-based buildAhome is helping build dream homes one step at a time

Deepika Padukone-led 82°E is attempting to rewrite D2C rules

Daily Capsule
Fashion forward with Adwaita Nayyar
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Mintifi raises $110M in Series D, Mitra secures early-stage funding

GDP growth may print at about 4 % in Q4: Report

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 8, 2023)

Google to offer fewer promotions to more senior positions this year: Report