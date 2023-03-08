Zywa partners with Mastercard to expand its presence in new markets

United Arab Emirates (UAE-based fintech company Zywa has partnered with MasterCard to promote cashless payments among the youth in the UAE.

The partnership will support Zywa's efforts to cater to its Gen-Z audience with seamless payments, money management experience, promote savings, sending and receiving money, splitting the bill with friends, paying bills and shopping online, as per a statement on Zawya.

The fintech firm will leverage MasterCard's expertise and global network to expand to new markets and customers, a press note read.

Zywa is a UAE-based fintech that provides young users between the ages of 10 to 25 a platform to manage their money.

The partnership was initiated by Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem Hub71. It is in line with the effort to provide startups with commercial opportunities through its broad network of leading corporate and government partners.

Zywa is backed by Y-Combinator, Dubai Future District Fund, Goodwater Capital and more who have helped it raise total funding of $4 million. Its app is available on both Android and iOS.





