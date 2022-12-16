CZN Burak Gurme: soon to open in Dubai

Turkish-Middle Eastern contemporary restaurant concept, CZN Burak is coming up with a restaurant CZN Burak Gurme in the heart of Dubai, at a terrace on the Dubai Mall waterfront.





It will serve contemporary all-day breakfast infused food with a touch of authentic Turkish flavours, the company said in a statement on Zawya.





According to its chef CZN Burak Ozdemir, the new restaurant is an attempt to showcase Turkey's taste in a space that will provide a contemporary breakfast experience. The space itself will be decked out in floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open out to a terrace on the Dubai Mall waterfront. It will service groups of friends and families, the statement read.





The CZN Burak label is owned by Dives Holdings, a hospitality group based in Dubai.





"We look forward to welcoming the residents and tourists of Dubai as we approach the new-year to witness the exquisite culinary experience made by our creative genius, Chef CZN Burak," said Ertan Yetisener, Managing Director, Dives Holding.

