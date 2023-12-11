Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Glossary
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Just In

Delhi-based Ziyyara to recruit educators from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman

With the expansion, the company aims to offer a diverse educational experience to students worldwide, fostering a broader perspective and comprehensive understanding of various subjects.

Gulf YourStory45 Stories
Delhi-based Ziyyara to recruit educators from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman

Monday December 11, 2023,

2 min Read

Ziyyara, a one-on-one personalised online tutoring platform, has hired teachers and tutors from countries like Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Oman.

With this expansion, the company aims to offer a diverse educational experience to students worldwide, fostering a broader perspective and comprehensive understanding of various subjects.

The platform will now be available in the native language of these countries, allowing students to learn Arabic from native teachers and receive assistance with assignment work.

"Education knows no boundaries, and our goal is to bring together the best educators from diverse backgrounds to enrich the learning experience for our students. By onboarding teachers, we aim to create a global community of learners and educators," Kavita Sharma, Co-founder of ﻿Ziyyara﻿.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Delhi, Ziyyara is an online tuition platform that connects students with teachers worldwide. It offers personalised, accessible one-on-one tuition classes and focuses on providing high-quality, personalised, and accessible tuition tailored to each student's needs.

1002 people loved this story

How omni-channel retailing is the way forward for FMCG businesses in Middle East

With a focus on countries including India, UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Hong Kong, and Saudi Arabia, Ziyyara has served over 5,000 students and has set an ambitious target to onboard 20,000 by 2025.

The company aims to provide high-quality education, personalised support, and academic achievement regardless of social, economic, or geographic constraints.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected].


Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

From Backyard Beginnings to a Rs.6,681 Crore Empire: Mrs. Bector's Triumph

3

AI Gen

From ISRO Scientist to Organic Date Tycoon: Earning Rs. 6L Per Acre in Profits

4

News

Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (December 12, 2023)

5

News

OYO elevates Rakesh Kumar to chief financial officer

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter