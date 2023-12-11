Delhi-based Ziyyara to recruit educators from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman

Ziyyara, a one-on-one personalised online tutoring platform, has hired teachers and tutors from countries like Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Oman.

With this expansion, the company aims to offer a diverse educational experience to students worldwide, fostering a broader perspective and comprehensive understanding of various subjects.

The platform will now be available in the native language of these countries, allowing students to learn Arabic from native teachers and receive assistance with assignment work.

"Education knows no boundaries, and our goal is to bring together the best educators from diverse backgrounds to enrich the learning experience for our students. By onboarding teachers, we aim to create a global community of learners and educators," Kavita Sharma, Co-founder of ﻿Ziyyara﻿.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Delhi, Ziyyara is an online tuition platform that connects students with teachers worldwide. It offers personalised, accessible one-on-one tuition classes and focuses on providing high-quality, personalised, and accessible tuition tailored to each student's needs.

With a focus on countries including India, UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Hong Kong, and Saudi Arabia, Ziyyara has served over 5,000 students and has set an ambitious target to onboard 20,000 by 2025.

The company aims to provide high-quality education, personalised support, and academic achievement regardless of social, economic, or geographic constraints.





