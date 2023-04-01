Deliveroo launches Editions in Abu Dhabi

Food delivery startup ﻿Deliveroo﻿ has launched its delivery-only dark kitchens, Editions, in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

With this, Deliveroo is extending the reach and delivery radius of various restaurants through Editions, and also facilitating the expansion of some brands from Dubai into the capital, read a press statement shared by Zawya.

The new Editions site will be equipped with 10 super kitchens and host various restaurant partners and virtual brands, both homegrown and international.

Restaurant partners that are now operational in the new site include The Lighthouse, Cali-Poke, Go! Healthy, Simple Burger, and Go! Greek. In the coming months, the portfolio is set to include brands like Fuchsia Urban Thai, Nourish, and Bowlful.

The company will deliver to a range of locations, including Zayed Sports City, Khalifa Park, Al Mushrif, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi Hills, Al Moshrif, Al Seef Village, Al Hosn, Al Maryah Island, Al Bateen, Al Etihad, and more.

In 2017, Deliveroo was reportedly one of the first companies to launch off-site kitchens in the UAE.

The expansion is aimed at bringing a broader range of dining options to customers, as well as benefiting restaurants and riders.

Editions is a delivery-focused model, aimed at facilitating restaurants' expansions into a new zone without having to invest in a brick-and-mortar outlet.

With the launch, more work is expected to be created for riders, who can now accept orders while staying within a restricted area. The Editions sites are optimised for delivery so as to enhance efficiency and delivery timings, added the report. Further, more deliveries mean higher income for riders, an opportunity that the brand expects to provide.

Founded in 2013, London-headquartered Deliveroo currently works with an estimated 176,000 restaurants and grocery partners across the globe and has close to 150,000 riders.

In the Middle East, Deliveroo operates across Qatar, UAE, and Kuwait.





