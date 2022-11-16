Menu
Digi7 launches first AI revenue cycle management solution at Mediclinic hospitals in Abu Dhabi

By Nikita Bameta
November 16, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 16 2022 06:59:48 GMT+0000
Digi7 launches first AI revenue cycle management solution at Mediclinic hospitals in Abu Dhabi
In line with UAE's Centennial 2071 vision, Mediclinic Middle East (MCME) has partnered with BUDDI AI and Digi7 to integrate the CODING.AI solution across all its healthcare units in Abu Dhabi.
Mediclinic Middle East's (MCME) UAE operating partner, Digi7 has launched CODING.AI, the first AI revenue cycle management solution, across all Mediclinic healthcare units in Abu Dhabi. The step is a result of MCME's partnership with BUDDI AI and Digi7.


As per a report by Khaleej Times, this is the first step in MCME's automation journey and will simplify workflows by helping decode unstructured Electronic Medical Record (EMR) data and ease costs.


CODING.AI will apply autonomous coding solutions for all specialties across facilities by automating ICD-10 and CPT codes, ensuring an accuracy of over 95%, guaranteed compliance with the UAE's reimbursement guidelines, and an overall reduction in claims denials, said the report.


The decision also aligns with UAE's Centennial 2071 vision that puts healthcare at the forefront of the Middle Eastern government's long-term vision for the country. Furthermore, it promotes the utilisation of AI in supporting e-health delivery systems.


"At Mediclinic, we believe in putting data science and innovation at the heart of our approach and we are looking to adopt best-in-class AI platforms with proven track records across our facilities. Our team in the Middle East, in conjunction with our colleagues at Mediclinic International, followed a rigorous process to evaluate vendors and we selected BUDDI AI's CODING.AI platform to enable a culture of excellence across all our facilities for revenue cycle automation. This will also be the first AI solution Mediclinic implements in revenue cycle management globally. In doing so, our operations will be well placed to achieve automation, while strengthening our stance as the leading healthcare provider in the UAE and beyond," said Hein VanEck, Chief Strategy Officer, Mediclinic Middle East.


Digi7 is a UAE-based digital healthcare company promoting a portfolio of products aimed at improving healthcare results, reducing costs, and increasing efficiencies in healthcare systems.

"By selecting BUDDI AI's CODING.AI in partnership with Digi7's hands-on local operating expertise in healthcare, MCME will be the first and largest private healthcare provider group to deploy an 'autonomous coding' platform across all its hospitals and clinics in Abu Dhabi," said Ram Swaminathan, CEO at BUDDI AI.

Edited by Teja Lele

