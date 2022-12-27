Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Fintech and Payments Business Group

By Nikita Bameta
December 27, 2022, Updated on : Tue Dec 27 2022 12:53:08 GMT+0000
Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Fintech and Payments Business Group
The group will bring together companies of all sizes within the fintech and payments sector and provide key insights and analysis on trends across the fintech ecosystem.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Dubai Chamber of Commerce—one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers—launched Fintech and Payments Business Group on December 26.


The group will bring together companies of all sizes within the fintech and payments sector, and provide key insights and analysis on trends across the fintech ecosystem. The idea is to encourage dialogue, support policy change and advance the Emirate as a competitive global commercial centre, according to a press release shared by Zawya.

The focus will be on exploring ways to adopt "the highest standards in providing businesses financial services and payment solutions".

The chamber plans to increase the number of business groups representing economic sectors and activities in Dubai and drive the city's sustainable development.


Maha AlGargawi, Executive Director of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, stated that via continued "transparent discussions", the business group will support essential policy changes.


“It will play a pivotal role in supporting members and the emirate’s private sector to drive FinTech growth and serve as a platform to leverage the vast opportunities in this vital sector," she added.


Dubai Chamber of Commerce further aims to increase the number of economic sectors and activities represented by business groups to 100 by March 2023, added the release.

For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at gulf@yourstory.com.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Sequoia-backed startup Eduvanz raises $12.6M: Report

Top 10 Startup Bharat stories that wrested attention this year

On compounding money, skills and value: Nithin Kamath’s not-so-secret sauce to improving your odds

Agritech startup Ecozen raises $10M from Nuveen Global Fund

Daily Capsule
Upward movement in India’s job market; Money View raises $75M
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Urban Company scores the highest on working conditions of gig workers

Agritech startup Ecozen raises $10M from Nuveen Global Fund

‘Design is at the deepest level of problem-solving’ – Top 60 quotes of 2022 on the importance and impact of design

Crypto exchange Bitget records 200% growth in India in 2022

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 27, 2022)

Sequoia-backed startup Eduvanz raises $12.6M: Report