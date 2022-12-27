Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Fintech and Payments Business Group

Dubai Chamber of Commerce—one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers—launched Fintech and Payments Business Group on December 26.





The group will bring together companies of all sizes within the fintech and payments sector, and provide key insights and analysis on trends across the fintech ecosystem. The idea is to encourage dialogue, support policy change and advance the Emirate as a competitive global commercial centre, according to a press release shared by Zawya.

The focus will be on exploring ways to adopt "the highest standards in providing businesses financial services and payment solutions".

The chamber plans to increase the number of business groups representing economic sectors and activities in Dubai and drive the city's sustainable development.





Maha AlGargawi, Executive Director of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, stated that via continued "transparent discussions", the business group will support essential policy changes.





“It will play a pivotal role in supporting members and the emirate’s private sector to drive FinTech growth and serve as a platform to leverage the vast opportunities in this vital sector," she added.





Dubai Chamber of Commerce further aims to increase the number of economic sectors and activities represented by business groups to 100 by March 2023, added the release.

For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at gulf@yourstory.com.