Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches 4 new business groups

By Pooja Rajkumari
January 24, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 24 2023 08:21:46 GMT+0000
Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches 4 new business groups
The new business groups will focus on developing four sectors: agribusiness, home furnishings and furniture, flower traders, and tyre traders.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Dubai Chamber of Commerce has launched four new business groups to improve four sectors: agribusiness, furniture and home furnishings, tyre traders, and flower traders.


This is a part of the Chamber's plans to increase the number of business support groups for sector-specific growth to 100 by March 2023.


Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said the new business groups are designed to encourage greater cooperation, mutual knowledge-sharing, and better understanding between competitors in the sector, be it domestic, regional, or international.

1085 people loved this story

Dubai Chambers hosts event to help UAE businesses align to COP28


As per Emirates News Agency, the groups will provide a forum for dialogue between government entities and relevant stakeholders. Group members will also stay updated on relevant policy matters related to the industry, domestic, and international trade and investment.


Each group will have the opportunity to contribute to the development of knowledge, skills, and best approaches in industrial, trade, and investment policy, and exchange ideas with similar international groups.


The business groups are aimed at developing the private sector in the region and enhancing their contribution towards sustainable economic growth.


For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at [email protected]

Edited by Teja Lele

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Innovaccer lays off around 15% of its workforce

Dawaa Dost’s path to reducing India’s prescription costs and deliver medicines door-to-door

InfoEdge to invest Rs 9.31 Cr in Gramophone through subsidiary

Proptech startup Landeed raises $8.3M led by Draper Associates, Bayhouse Capital

Daily Capsule
What women want from Budget 2023
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Porter offers second ESOP liquidation worth Rs 50 Cr

Innovaccer lays off around 15% of its workforce

Ola partners with Dbest Cars India to dispose-off used commercial fleet vehicles

InfoEdge to invest Rs 9.31 Cr in Gramophone through subsidiary

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 24, 2023)

Edtech startup BrightCHAMPS awards stock options worth $1M to 400 teacher partners