Dubai Chamber of Commerce has launched four new business groups to improve four sectors: agribusiness, furniture and home furnishings, tyre traders, and flower traders.





This is a part of the Chamber's plans to increase the number of business support groups for sector-specific growth to 100 by March 2023.





Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said the new business groups are designed to encourage greater cooperation, mutual knowledge-sharing, and better understanding between competitors in the sector, be it domestic, regional, or international.

As per Emirates News Agency, the groups will provide a forum for dialogue between government entities and relevant stakeholders. Group members will also stay updated on relevant policy matters related to the industry, domestic, and international trade and investment.





Each group will have the opportunity to contribute to the development of knowledge, skills, and best approaches in industrial, trade, and investment policy, and exchange ideas with similar international groups.





The business groups are aimed at developing the private sector in the region and enhancing their contribution towards sustainable economic growth.





