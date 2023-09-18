Dubai Chamber of Commerce partners with Noon to bolster SMEs

Dubai Chamber of Commerce and ﻿Noon﻿ partnered to host a webinar to educate local SMEs on the benefits of developing an online presence.

According to a statement on Zawya, the partnership aims to support the growth of ecommerce sales and expand the digital presence of Dubai-based businesses.

"Dubai's business community benefits from an advanced digital infrastructure that enables the private sector to enhance its competitiveness by developing a strong online presence," said Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers.

Attracting over 200 participants, the session focused on the chamber's efforts to embed business sustainability in Dubai. In line with evolving consumer preferences, the webinar discussed ways to increase sales in the SME sector through digital channels.

Meanwhile, ecommerce company Noon representatives highlighted how retailers can easily and cost-effectively increase their online presence by utilising the company's platform services.

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce aims to enhance business ease, provide value-added services, and bridge the business community with government entities. Its advocacy efforts represent and protect businesses' interests in the emirate.

The chamber is developing programmes in partnership with leading organisations to support the growth and sustainability of businesses, including cybersecurity, ecommerce, and digital payment access.

By the end of 2024, the Dubai International Chamber plans to enable 100 companies in Dubai to expand their operations globally, the CEO announced.





