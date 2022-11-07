Menu
Dubai to host fintech summit in 2023

By Pooja Rajkumari
November 07, 2022, Updated on : Mon Nov 07 2022 10:17:23 GMT+0000
The Dubai FinTech Summit, scheduled for May 8 and 9, 2023, is expected to have a footfall of 5,000 global experts, thought leaders, and policymakers.
Dubai will host The Dubai FinTech Summit in 2023 as the emirate continues its efforts to consolidate its position as a global hub for financial technology, The National reported.


The summit, organised by the Dubai International Financial Centre, is scheduled to take place on May 8 and 9, 2023, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and President of DIFC, tweeted on Sunday.


The forum will bring together over 5,000 global experts, thought leaders, policymakers, and decision-makers “to discuss the future of the fintech sector,” Sheikh Maktoum said.


The summit is expected to generate reports, strategies, and action plans to promote the growth of the financial services industry, a statement issued by the Dubai Media Office noted.


The agenda will feature in-depth discussions across key tracks, including the future of fintech, embedded and open finance, sustainability, Web3, and digital assets.


The forum will also provide an opportunity for more than 100 fintechs and Future of Finance players to display their latest technology and innovations, said the media office.


The summit next year will build on the DIFC FinTech Week, which was held in June this year, with the participation of more than 1,500 fintech innovators, investment firms, banks, policymakers, and service providers in the region.


“The summit will continue to cement Dubai's leading role in shaping the future of finance," Sheikh Maktoum added.


The global fintech market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% between 2022 and 2027 to reach more than $266.9 billion by 2027, according to Expert Market Research.

Edited by Suman Singh

