TechSparks '23
Dubai's NB Ventures backs over 50 startups across sectors

Notable among NB Ventures' companies are ﻿Purplle﻿, ﻿HealthifyMe﻿, Webengage, Leverage Edu, Pernia's Popup, Thirdwave, Wrogn Fashion, and GOAT Brand Labs.

Pooja Malik
Thursday October 19, 2023,

2 min Read

Dubai-based venture capital ﻿NB Ventures﻿ invested in more than 50 startups since inception, focusing on new-age digital startups in various industries, including healthcare, education, logistics, retail, lifestyle, hospitality, information technology, and ecommerce.


The company has made recent investments in an array of startups, such as ﻿Pixxel﻿, ﻿Ghost Kitchens﻿, Assidus, ﻿Melorra﻿, Otto, ﻿ElectricPe﻿, ﻿ClearDekho﻿, ﻿Bold Care﻿, Spartan Poker, ﻿Power Gummies﻿, ﻿WickedGud﻿, Clip the Deal, Texub, and numerous others.


Notable among its portfolio companies are ﻿Purplle﻿, ﻿HealthifyMe﻿, ﻿WebEngage﻿, ﻿Leverage Edu﻿, Pernia's Popup, Thirdwave, Wrogn Fashion, and ﻿G.O.A.T Brand Labs﻿.


“We are committed to identifying and investing in ideas that have the potential to become impactful enterprises of tomorrow. What started as a personal aspiration has now evolved into a trusted name in the world of venture capital," said Neelesh Bhatnagar, CEO of NB Ventures.

Deep tech startup XPANCEO secures $40M in seed round

He further added, "With our experience and expertise in diversity investment, we look forward to connecting with more and more visionary entrepreneurs, closely collaborating to ensure that they achieve what they set out to accomplish.”


NB Ventures was founded by Neelesh Bhatnagar in 2016 in Dubai, UAE. With a primary focus on India, the VC firm also invests in UAE startups. For any business that shows potential and a market fit to expand into the Middle East, NB Ventures provides the necessary guidance, mentorship, and support.


Edited by Suman Singh

