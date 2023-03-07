Menu
Flat6Labs launches StartMashreq initiative for entrepreneurs

By Pooja Rajkumari
March 07, 2023, Updated on : Tue Mar 07 2023 17:00:05 GMT+0000
Flat6Labs launches StartMashreq initiative for entrepreneurs
The focus of the initiative would be women, refugees, minorities and displaced persons in Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq.
MENA seed investor Flat6Labs has launched a new entrepreneurship programme called StartMashreq, in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC). The two-year-long programme will help build a community of entrepreneurs in Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq. Its focus groups will be women, minorities, displaced people, and refugees as entrepreneurs.

The initiative is open to entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 and 45 who are coming up with innovative solutions and ideas in education, health tech, fintech, financial inclusion, environment, agriculture, and information and communication technology, according to an official press note.

The programme will have three main tracks—StartMashreq Academy, the Growth Support Programme and the Incubation Programme. Entrepreneurs would be able to access a series of workshops, meetings with industry leaders, investors, and customers, and free local and international legal support among other benefits.

Flat6Labs is one of MENA's leading early-stage VC firms. It manages seed funds with a total AUM in excess of $85 million with more than 25 institutions invested in the funds.

IFC is a member of the World Bank Group that focuses on the private sector in emerging markets in more than 100 countries.


Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

