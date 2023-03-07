Flat6Labs launches StartMashreq initiative for entrepreneurs

MENA seed investor Flat6Labs has launched a new entrepreneurship programme called StartMashreq, in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC). The two-year-long programme will help build a community of entrepreneurs in Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq. Its focus groups will be women, minorities, displaced people, and refugees as entrepreneurs.

The initiative is open to entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 and 45 who are coming up with innovative solutions and ideas in education, health tech, fintech, financial inclusion, environment, agriculture, and information and communication technology, according to an official press note.

1079 people loved this story Bahrain's Procural raises $1.3M in Seed round

The programme will have three main tracks—StartMashreq Academy, the Growth Support Programme and the Incubation Programme. Entrepreneurs would be able to access a series of workshops, meetings with industry leaders, investors, and customers, and free local and international legal support among other benefits.

Flat6Labs is one of MENA's leading early-stage VC firms. It manages seed funds with a total AUM in excess of $85 million with more than 25 institutions invested in the funds.

IFC is a member of the World Bank Group that focuses on the private sector in emerging markets in more than 100 countries.





For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at

[email protected]



