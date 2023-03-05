Bahrain's Procural raises $1.3M in Seed round

Bahrain’s B2B procurement platform Procural has raised a seed investment of $1.2 Million from Flagship Holding and Canada-based BenchMatrix.

The company plans to use this funding to expand its team, improve the capabilities of the platform, and boost its growth in the B2B procurement market, as per a press release carried out by Wamda.

Founded in 2022 by Uzair Usman, Procural is an algorithmic and AI-driven B2B procurement platform that works as a matchmaker between vendors and buyers.

1629 people loved this story Software development company Xebia acquires IT firm Netlink Digital Solutions

Procural offers services such as cloud-based infrastructure, automated purchase orders, customisable approval workflows, and real-time budget tracking.

Flagship Holding would help the company improve its market position while BenchMatrix will leverage its development prowess to improve Procural’s in-house development cycle.

According to Straits Research, the global B2B ecommerce market size is projected to reach $30,291 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2% from 2022 to 2030.





For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at

[email protected]



